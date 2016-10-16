Why swimming has gone back to basics

CYMS St Edmund's head coach Stephen Critoph is excited about the City of Ipswich Sprint Classic being held at Bundamba pool on November 6.

But it's not just the opportunity it provides for regional swimmers that has the former Australian team coach eager to see it staged in Ipswich.

The event will be another valuable launching pad to bolster interest in the sport, something Critoph and other regional coaches have identified as critical.

"We need as much support as we can muster to develop and promote swimming as there is nowhere near the number of children involved in all levels from learn to swim to elite than you would expect from a region of this size,'' Critoph said.

"We need to raise people's awareness of swimming as a sport, as an option.

"It's hoping that if we can increase their interest, then we can increase their participation. That starts at the bottom level, the learn to swim level.''

Critoph would like to see more youngsters involved in learn to swim programs for safety and as a possible longer-term healthy pastime.

"There is a huge percentage of the population who are not learning to swim, or not learning to swim well enough,'' he said.

"Especially from the point of view of child safety as this particularly applies to learn to swim where the number of students in our primary schools that are non, weak or poor swimmers is frightening.

"Before you can join a swimming club and to participate in races, you have got to be able to swim.''

Critoph praised places like McMahon's Swim Factory for doing a great job over a long period of time. But he said more kids needed to be joining beginner's programs.

"In this area, you would expect maybe three to four times the number of kids involved in learn to swim lessons that actually are,'' he said.

A number of leading regional coaches have been working together in recent months looking at ways to help the existing swimmers and to attract newcomers to their pools.

"Over the last 12 months we have made some great inroads to promoting swimming within the area,'' Critoph said.

"Firstly, by inviting all the coaches to meet on a regular basis to discuss common issues and to develop a team approach to solving our problems.

"This had led to the formation of the Ipswich development clinics and squad which has been extremely successful.

"The more the coaches of the area can do to work together and promote and develop the sport the more it will benefit each of the programs as well as the sport as a whole.

"I would like to us continue to strengthen the co-operation between coaches already established and provide an example for the rest of Queensland to follow as to what can be achieved when you get together and help yourselves.''

While supporting wider regional initiatives, Critoph has high hopes for his historic club's future.

"I believe this will be a very exciting season for us with a big influx of new younger members that we hope to be able to foster and grow over a number of years,'' he said.

"We aim to promote and develop an excellence in swimming for all individuals regardless of standard.

"We're definitely trying to encourage everybody to be a part of it and join in.

"The swim club has a very close relationship with St Edmund's College who run the coaching program and swim school.

"Together we try to create an environment and atmosphere where children can be assisted to develop their full potential and guided to set and then achieve their personal competitive and recreational goals.

"At the same time ensuring that in the long term the individuals continue to have enjoyable positive experiences.''

In profile

Club: CYMS St Edmund's Swimming Club Inc.

When founded: October 1912. Where based: St Edmund's College.

Head coach: Stephen Critoph (Australian team coach in 1986-87, 1990 and 1995). Chief assistant coach is Damian Bromley. Head junior coach is Margret Martin. This is the fourth year for Steve with Damian joining the team at the beginning of this term. Margret is a long-term member of the coaching staff. She is the backbone of the junior program. Mitch Kilgour has recently joined the junior coaching staff.

Club highlights in recent years: Swimmers who have represented at Australian Open Championships and most recently the 2016 Olympic trials - like Hayden Rea (2013), Ryan Smith (2014) Adian Tuihalangingie (2015/16) and Trae Norbury (2016). Australian Age Championships representatives include Hayden Rea, Ryan Smith, Aiden Tuihalangingie, Josh McIntyre, Max Roche, Nat Smith, Trae Norbury, Elly Burling and Britney Summerville.

Current club numbers: 90 registered members competing at club races each week. More than 150 swimmers are in the coaching program.

Youngest swimmer: Asher Booth, five years.

Oldest swimmer: Aiden Tuihalangingie, 18.

Swimmers to watch this season: We are hoping national qualifiers from last year continue to develop and improve their performances. Swimmers include Aiden Tuihalangingie, Trae Norbury, Elly Burling and Britney Summerville. We are further looking to the performances of some of our younger swimmers including Jordan Harton, Tahnee Summerville, Grace Chandler, Halle Micallef and a number of others.