31°
News

Why Rod Griffin will thrive at the Bulldogs

Joel Gould
| 9th Feb 2017 11:01 AM
ROCKET ROD: New Bulldog signing Rod Griffin celebrates a try for the Jets against the Newcastle Knights in 2015. He is tipped to fire for Canterbury in 2017.
ROCKET ROD: New Bulldog signing Rod Griffin celebrates a try for the Jets against the Newcastle Knights in 2015. He is tipped to fire for Canterbury in 2017. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROD Griffin is set to be a hit at the Bulldogs with the former Jet's play sure to fit in with the expansive style showcased by the Canterbury forwards

That is the tip from Jets CEO Jason Cubit who said Griffin had the right mix of toughness and enterprise to complement the likes of Sam Kasiano, Frank Pritchard and James Graham.

After being released by the Wests Tigers the 30-year-old PNG international signed with Canterbury on a one-year deal and has already begun training under coach Des Hasler.

Hard working and tough as the day is long and aptly once termed 'Rod the bod' for his impressive physique, Griffin can tailor his game to play with flair.

The Bulldogs forwards showcase skills halves would be proud of, some say too much, and Hasler will find he has another class act at his disposal.

"That is how Ben and Shane (Walker) used Rod when he was at the Jets, always looking for that offload” Cubit said.

"He can score a try as well and just knows how to use the football.

"You see so many forwards these days that don't have those ball skills and they aren't even taught to pass properly until they get to NRL level.

"But Rod has come through the Jets system with that ad-lib style.

"The Bulldogs like to use that forward as almost another halfback and play out the back, or hit a short man if you want him to.

"He'll suit their style down to the ground so I'd be shocked if he didn't get a run at the Bulldogs.

"Rod can play 80 minutes and he is chiselled out of rock like all the PNG boys are.”

Griffin was unfortunate not to get the chance to play NRL last year but Cubit insists he is now "well and truly ready”.

"It was a shock to see him cut by the Tigers after he had showed them a fair bit of loyalty after not getting a run (in the NRL) last year,” Cubit said.

"But it is great that he has been picked up by the Bulldogs.

"He is a great family man as well and a great person for the Bulldogs to have at their club.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich jets nrl rod griffin wests tigers

NEW SCHOOL: Fresh petition reignites decade-old debate

NEW SCHOOL: Fresh petition reignites decade-old debate

PARENTS at Mount Crosby State School are sending their children to Kenmore or Indooroopilly State High Schools only because there is no closer option.

LETTER: Police dog death highlights issue

A dog left in a car on a sweltering Sunshine Coast day.

There are plenty of deadly hazards to avoid during extreme weather

LETTER: Labor looking local in Springfield

The Branch has been experiencing huge growth in recent times, reflecting the growth in the area.

"The Greater Springfield Branch of the ALP is a dynamic group”

Historic feat: Knights upset Lions

CLUB PRIDE: Ipswich Knights new co-coaches Danny Wilson and Graham Ross are delighted with their team's historic performance in the Silver Boot competition.

Ipswich side into Silver Boot grand final

Local Partners

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Your chance to explore the RAAF base

Open day shot at RAAF museum.

Want to get closer to the action?

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

TOM Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I (heart) T.S. shirt.

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

Break the Rental Cycle

50 Cemetery Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $220,000

With the property market gaining momentum is it time to break the rental cycle and get into the market without breaking the budget?? The answer to the question is...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR ELEVATED 840SQM BLOCK WITH SPACIOUS REAR YARD & LARGE...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

MAP: Where Ipswich home owners, investors will be buying

New dwelling approvals on the increase in Mackay has some hopeful of a recovery.

The city's housing boom is all but slowing down

Large CBD block put on market: Plans for 104 apartments

APARTMENT PITCH: An approved residential development site on the edge of Ipswich CBD is being offered for sale by Ray White Special Projects.

A city property earmarked for a residential tower is up for sale

Residential land sales in Ipswich hit highest level since 2009

Property

Prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!