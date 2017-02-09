Why Rod Griffin will thrive at the Bulldogs

ROCKET ROD: New Bulldog signing Rod Griffin celebrates a try for the Jets against the Newcastle Knights in 2015. He is tipped to fire for Canterbury in 2017.

ROD Griffin is set to be a hit at the Bulldogs with the former Jet's play sure to fit in with the expansive style showcased by the Canterbury forwards

That is the tip from Jets CEO Jason Cubit who said Griffin had the right mix of toughness and enterprise to complement the likes of Sam Kasiano, Frank Pritchard and James Graham.

After being released by the Wests Tigers the 30-year-old PNG international signed with Canterbury on a one-year deal and has already begun training under coach Des Hasler.

Hard working and tough as the day is long and aptly once termed 'Rod the bod' for his impressive physique, Griffin can tailor his game to play with flair.

The Bulldogs forwards showcase skills halves would be proud of, some say too much, and Hasler will find he has another class act at his disposal.

"That is how Ben and Shane (Walker) used Rod when he was at the Jets, always looking for that offload” Cubit said.

"He can score a try as well and just knows how to use the football.

"You see so many forwards these days that don't have those ball skills and they aren't even taught to pass properly until they get to NRL level.

"But Rod has come through the Jets system with that ad-lib style.

"The Bulldogs like to use that forward as almost another halfback and play out the back, or hit a short man if you want him to.

"He'll suit their style down to the ground so I'd be shocked if he didn't get a run at the Bulldogs.

"Rod can play 80 minutes and he is chiselled out of rock like all the PNG boys are.”

Griffin was unfortunate not to get the chance to play NRL last year but Cubit insists he is now "well and truly ready”.

"It was a shock to see him cut by the Tigers after he had showed them a fair bit of loyalty after not getting a run (in the NRL) last year,” Cubit said.

"But it is great that he has been picked up by the Bulldogs.

"He is a great family man as well and a great person for the Bulldogs to have at their club.”