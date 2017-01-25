Why rabbits are responsible for fresh produce prices

NOT CUTE: Lockyer Valley landholders are working with authorities to control pest rabbits.

A FAMILY of feral bunnies can eat $1 million worth of lettuce in a year.

It's a massive financial and ecological burden on Lockyer Valley farmers as they battle against an increasing number of feral rabbits and it means vegetable prices are sky-rocketing.

Lockyer Valley vegetable growers bore the brunt of a rising rabbit population over the last 10 years but experts are relying on a new strain of calicivirus and hard physical labour to make sure the problem does not get out of hand.

Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board compliance coordinator Dr David Berman said officers were forced to physically destroy burrows by crushing and burning them to keep populations at bay.

He said the board was working with landholders and local councils to destroy 13 key breeding places across the region - one of which was home to 420 burrows with the potential to produce 10,000 rabbits a year.

The program has destroyed 11 of the known 13 key breeding places in the last two to three years.

"We're trying to clean up the rabbits in the Lockyer Valley because it's a very valuable vegetable growing area," Dr Berman said.

"The virus has knocked rabbit numbers to a low level and we have the opportunity to push them to an extremely low level, even knock them out.

"If we stop them producing and destroy those burrows underground then we can stop them breeding so quickly."

Dr Berman said feral rabbit eradication was at the forefront of the board's work but had significant impacts on the majority of Australian consumers.

"Rabbits are a big threat to that industry and everybody, even city people will bear that cost if we allow them to get away here," he said.

"The Lockyer is a very valuable place for growing veggies and we have to buy them, everybody eats veggies.

"150 rabbits can eat $1 million worth of lettuce in a year and 150 rabbits could be living in a hay shed in the Lockyer Valley.

"The more rabbits eating the vegetables, the higher the prices will be because the farmer will have to control the rabbits or they will be eating the vegetables.

"They will increase the cost of vegetables if they are allowed to get away here in the Lockyer Valley and that would affect all of us."

Dr Berman said he encouraged landholders to notify authorities of a potential key breeding place and further survey research was set to uncover the last remaining key breeding places.

"We're aiming at knocking out all the key breeding places and once we've done that it could take two to three years for the surface rabbits to gradually disappear but that depends on conditions," he said.

Dr David Berman studied feral horse ecology in Central Australia but has researched feral rabbits in Queensland for the past 25 years.

