31°
News

Why our top achiever is so proud of Ipswich

David Lems
| 20th Nov 2016 2:15 PM
The Queensland Times Junior and Senior Sportsperson of the Year winners Enrique Berrios and Leah Neale enjoy the annual City of Ipswich Sports Award function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.
The Queensland Times Junior and Senior Sportsperson of the Year winners Enrique Berrios and Leah Neale enjoy the annual City of Ipswich Sports Award function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre. Franca Tigani

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OLYMPIC silver medallist Leah Neale is back in training after a year she'll never forget.

But as she focuses on next year's world long course championships, the proud Ipswich swimmer has another accolade to savour.

Neale, who turned 21 at the recent Rio Olympics, was named The Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year at Friday night's annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards dinner.

The popular winner graciously accepted another reward just days after receiving the Keys to the City.

"It's been pretty crazy but it's been an honour to be recognised and represent this city,'' she said.

After the busiest year of her life, she spoke about how satisfying it was seeing the depth of Ipswich's talent and being among so many elite performers.

"You only really realise when you come to these sort of events what people are achieving,'' the former Silkstone State School and St Mary's College student said.

"It's pretty cool to hear all the people's achievements.''

Among the international talents is 2015/16 QT Junior Sportsperson of the Year Enrique Berrios.

He's excelled in Skukokai Karate, representing Queensland at national titles and Australia at overseas competitions including world youth titles and the Oceania championships.

"I'm really surprised but I'm really happy,'' Berrios, 15, said.

The Springfield Lakes based competitor recently contested his second Oceania championships in New Caledonia, winning a gold medal in kata.

"That was an improvement from two years ago,'' he said, having won a silver medal in Fiji on that occasion.

The respectful teenager thanked his supportive parents and coach, Sensei Stephen Kelly.

While Berrios was delighted about his honour, Neale enjoyed the night before getting back in the pool.

After missing a spot on the small Australian team heading to the world short course championships, Neale is focused on retaining her place on the national squad for another major competition. That is the world long course championships in Hungary in July.

She's keen to compete again for the Australian Dolphins after winning a 4x200m freestyle relay silver medal in Rio.

"It will always be something that I will reflect on,'' she said.

"It's been pretty incredible. I'm pretty lucky.''

Berrios meanwhile will step up major training after Christmas following his terrific efforts at a number of elite competitions.

"It's my best year. It's more than I could have imagined,'' the year 11 student said already looking towards the 2020 Olympics.

"The sky is the limit I guess in what I can achieve.''

Neale and Berrios were among the leading performers recognised on Friday night.

Two other exciting young achievers honoured at the Ipswich City Council backed awards night were international golfer Louis Dobbelaar and world class tennis ace Archie Graham.

Both fine competitors accepted their awards with humility and pride.

"This is just unbelievable,'' Graham said after his successes representing Australia at international level.

Having recently won the New Zealand Amateur championships, Queensland state team representative Dobbelaar thanked his Brookwater-based parents for all their support.

Long-serving Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association official Bronis Carkeet wiped away tears of joy after receiving a Lifetime Achievement award.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australian swimming city of ipswich sports awards enrique berrios ipswich city council ipswich sporting achievers leah neale qt sportsperson of the year rio olympics

Police officer hospitalised after fight outside hotel

Police officer hospitalised after fight outside hotel

THREE charged, police officer taken to hospital after alleged assault

Tears flow as Bronis accepts Lifetime Achievement award

Long-serving official and volunteer Bronis Carkeet wipes away the tears as she receives a Lifetime Achievement honour at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

Humble volunteer just enjoys giving

What amazing talent: Ipswich sport's best on show

The Queensland Times Sportsperson of the Year Leah Neale receives her award from Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, QT general manager Louis Moore and Cr David Morrison at the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards function.

Gala night showcases vast quality

OPINION: Pauline Hanson our next PM?

Social media is abuzz with the idea that the One Nation leader could be Australia’s next Prime Minister.

First there was Brexit, then Trump – could Pauline Hanson be next?

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

It's finally here - the "perfect" weekend weather

GET OUTSIDE: Ipswich will be looking at temperatures between 30 and 31 degrees this weekend

We've had rain, storms and high humidity - finally BoM has good news

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood and praised Duchess Catherine as an "amazing mother and fantastic wife".

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Kick The City Life

344 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

House 3 1 3 $329,000

A quiet country location situated 15minutes from Ipswich and within a short driving distance to the local primary school. A bus service is close by for High School...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $600,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD-BRING OFFERS!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set on a 1012m2 block this large home has...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 Offer Over...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANTES - JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICHS&#39; TRUE SUPER AGENTS!

10 Barwell Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS! This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street...

Beautiful Country Setting

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!