Why our top achiever is so proud of Ipswich

The Queensland Times Junior and Senior Sportsperson of the Year winners Enrique Berrios and Leah Neale enjoy the annual City of Ipswich Sports Award function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

OLYMPIC silver medallist Leah Neale is back in training after a year she'll never forget.

But as she focuses on next year's world long course championships, the proud Ipswich swimmer has another accolade to savour.

Neale, who turned 21 at the recent Rio Olympics, was named The Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year at Friday night's annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards dinner.

The popular winner graciously accepted another reward just days after receiving the Keys to the City.

"It's been pretty crazy but it's been an honour to be recognised and represent this city,'' she said.

After the busiest year of her life, she spoke about how satisfying it was seeing the depth of Ipswich's talent and being among so many elite performers.

"You only really realise when you come to these sort of events what people are achieving,'' the former Silkstone State School and St Mary's College student said.

"It's pretty cool to hear all the people's achievements.''

Among the international talents is 2015/16 QT Junior Sportsperson of the Year Enrique Berrios.

He's excelled in Skukokai Karate, representing Queensland at national titles and Australia at overseas competitions including world youth titles and the Oceania championships.

"I'm really surprised but I'm really happy,'' Berrios, 15, said.

The Springfield Lakes based competitor recently contested his second Oceania championships in New Caledonia, winning a gold medal in kata.

"That was an improvement from two years ago,'' he said, having won a silver medal in Fiji on that occasion.

The respectful teenager thanked his supportive parents and coach, Sensei Stephen Kelly.

While Berrios was delighted about his honour, Neale enjoyed the night before getting back in the pool.

After missing a spot on the small Australian team heading to the world short course championships, Neale is focused on retaining her place on the national squad for another major competition. That is the world long course championships in Hungary in July.

She's keen to compete again for the Australian Dolphins after winning a 4x200m freestyle relay silver medal in Rio.

"It will always be something that I will reflect on,'' she said.

"It's been pretty incredible. I'm pretty lucky.''

Berrios meanwhile will step up major training after Christmas following his terrific efforts at a number of elite competitions.

"It's my best year. It's more than I could have imagined,'' the year 11 student said already looking towards the 2020 Olympics.

"The sky is the limit I guess in what I can achieve.''

Neale and Berrios were among the leading performers recognised on Friday night.

Two other exciting young achievers honoured at the Ipswich City Council backed awards night were international golfer Louis Dobbelaar and world class tennis ace Archie Graham.

Both fine competitors accepted their awards with humility and pride.

"This is just unbelievable,'' Graham said after his successes representing Australia at international level.

Having recently won the New Zealand Amateur championships, Queensland state team representative Dobbelaar thanked his Brookwater-based parents for all their support.

Long-serving Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association official Bronis Carkeet wiped away tears of joy after receiving a Lifetime Achievement award.