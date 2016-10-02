Why our drug crime has skyrocketed

DRUG crime has climbed astronomically across Ipswich over the past 12 months, but police say the statistics aren't all they're cracked up to be.

The city's rapid population growth has been accompanied by an overall 8% bump in crime in the last year, according to the Queensland Police annual statistical review.

Contributing to the crime rise is a 30% increase in drug offences - however police say this has come as a result of a focus on rounding up drug offenders.

For the 2015/16 financial year, Ipswich police district recorded 23,484 offences.

Ipswich District Officer Superintendent Charysse Pond welcomed the results, pointing out that police were embracing some success in reducing the number of home break-ins and fraud offences.

Over the 10-year period from 2006/07 to 2015/16, Ipswich District also recorded a decrease in the rate of offences against the person and offences against property.

"When adjusted for population growth, the overall crime rate of offences against the person over the past 10 years decreased by 39% and offences against property decreased by 18.8 percent,” Superintendent Pond said.

There's nothing in the review to allay the wariness of vehicle owners, with a 6.7% increase in unlawful use of motor vehicle offences.

But unlawful entry into houses - a major pre-cursor to car theft - decreased by almost 15%.

Superintendent Pond urged the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with over 10,000 offences against property reported in the past year.

"Many of the break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” Superintendent Pond said.

"In addition to proactive and intelligence-led patrols, police will continue with proactive policing and community programs, such as the Ipswich myPolice blog and Neighbourhood Watch groups, to remind the community to be actively participating in crime prevention methods.”

In the Ipswich District, the number of Domestic and Family Violence Applications increased from 1,586 in 2014/15 to 1,712 in 2015/16, or six percent in the rate of applications per 100,000 person.

The number of breaches to Domestic and Family Violence Protection Orders increased from 832 in 2014/15 to 1,306 in 2015/16.

The full review is available on the Queensland Police website.