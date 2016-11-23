Why men need to open up more about their health

BE HEALTHY: Kambu mental health advocate Andrew Dodd and Deadly Choices' Ryan Fraser, 20 raising awareness about men's health for Movember.

HOW does a snag with a side dish of support sound?

That's what the guys at Kambu have been dishing out this month.

For Movember Andrew Dodd and his team have been making an extra effort to engage indigenous men and raise awareness about the importance of regular health checks - using the lure of a cheap sausage in bread, every Australian's weakness.

Their team, the Movember All Stars has already raised more than $11,000 for Movember through donations, promotions and of course barbecues.

"A lot of men won't go and get help in the community whether for mental, physical or social help," Mr Dodd said.

"The idea is to raise money, but also to give people a chance to talk about their health, ot anything they want to talk about."

Mental health is a major concern in the indigenous community; indigenous men aged 14 to 25 have the highest rate of suicide in the world and the community is heavily impacted by prostate cancer.

"We try promote a healthy lifestyle and regular check-ups at the doctors," Mr Dodd said.

"It's about breaking down barriers and letting people know there are services available."