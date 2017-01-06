30°
Why it's a bad idea to let your kids have the keys

6th Jan 2017 10:45 AM
HEAT KILLS: Police show how heat in a locked car can easily kill a child.
HEAT KILLS: Police show how heat in a locked car can easily kill a child.

More than 1268 children were rescued from locked cars in Queensland last year, prompting a safety warning for parents and caregivers by the State's peak motoring body.

The yearly RACQ Roadside Assistance figures revealed patrols were called to rescue an average of between three and four children every day last year.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie while the majority of lock-outs were accidental, it highlighted the importance of parents and caregivers to take safety seriously.

"We find that in the majority of cases, kids are becoming trapped in cars because parents give their child the car keys to play with and in a flash, they've pressed the lock button," Ms Ritchie said.

"We implore motorists not to do this - keep your keys on you and give your child a toy to play with instead."

Ms Ritchie said while the 2016 figure was an improvement on the year before, there was still a long way to go.

"We actually saw 51 fewer call-outs for babies locked in cars this year compared to 2015 but we can't forget there were more than 1200 children who had a close call," she said.

"Already this year, five babies have been rescued from inside locked cars in Queensland."

Ms Ritchie said given the current high temperatures in Queensland, it was a timely reminder there is no safe time to leave a child unattended in a car.

"It takes just minutes for temperatures in a car to soar above 40 degrees. These temperatures can cause long lasting brain damage to children and even result in death."

Ipswich Queensland Times
