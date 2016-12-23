30°
Why Ipswich's top racer appreciates city's support

David Lems
| 23rd Dec 2016 10:32 AM
Ash Walsh with the Brad Jones Racing team.
ASH Walsh enjoys catching up with Ipswich family and friends regularly throughout his racing season.

That includes his good mates from Ipswich Grammar School.

"Ipswich is always close to my heart,'' Walsh said, holidaying in the US.

"Half my family still live there and I have been lucky enough to receive so much support from Ipswich companies like Infants Friend and AusBlue, also have support from companies owned by ex-IGS guys Gilly's Smallgoods.

"Mayor Paul Pisasale has been very good to me over the years with plenty of support as well support from you guys at the QT, so I will be always grateful for the being born into such a great community.''

As he relaxes overseas, Walsh retains the motorsport passion that has propelled him into the Supercars ranks.

"I still have the goal of getting back into the main game full-time,'' he said.

"I don't think that's going to happen next year so that moves my focus to perform- ing as well as I can in the enduros.

"I still haven't really locked down what I'll be racing full-time next year but I would like to do Carerra Cup or GT's next year. They are both great series and will keep me sharp leading into the enduros.''

ash walsh brad jones racing ipswich city council ipswich grammar school ipswich motorsport ipswich sporting achievers mayor paul pisasale supercars enduro series

