Why Hospice will need your help this year

Andrew Korner
| 11th Jan 2017 4:30 PM
LOCAL BACKING: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew says contributions from the public are vital.
LOCAL BACKING: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew says contributions from the public are vital.

IPSWICH Hospice has enjoyed more than 20 years of solid support from a hardcore clique of local residents and businesses who know all too well the value of their contributions.

The seven-bed palliative care hospital has been providing a homely final journey for terminally ill Ipswich residents since 1994.

Over those years, it has relied heavily on an army of 150 volunteers, in addition to its 45-strong staff, while also making the most of the consistent stream of donations from the community.

The funding structure of Ipswich Hospice Care is such that 50% of the cost of paying for the care of terminally ill people must be covered by the people of the city.

This comes in the form of fundraisers, individual donations, and also in-kind donation with goods and services.

Hospice general manager Paul Brew said the challenge facing the centre over the coming years would be in keeping up with population growth.

"Ipswich has always had that core value of community spirit, but the challenge for us is in trying to reach a new demographic,” Mr Brew said.

"Management has plans for sure. It is possible that hospice could one day have the capacity for 10 beds, and while we would love to achieve that in five years, obviously we are limited by the dollar. More beds means more staff, and more equipment.”

What is definitely on the horizon for Hospice is the construction of 25 car parks across the road.

Construction is set to start on a major upgrade to the intersection of Robinson and Chermside Rd - to accompany the work going on in the car park - early this year.

Another initiative being launched at Hospice this year is the 'Adopt a Room' campaign, where members of the public and businesses will be invited to sponsor a room.

Mr Brew said it was an important oppotunity to make a real difference in the lives of a grieving family.

"The difference between what we do and what the hospital does is that we can make it as homely as we like,” he said.

"We have more scope to make a guest's final wishes come true. We've allowed people to have dogs, cats, even a goat in here.”

Topics:  fundraising ipswich hospice care paul brew

