Why hard lessons of 1998 could bite Nicholls on bum

Joel Gould
| 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
PHONE A FRIEND: A big decision awaits the LNP hierarchy about whether to preference One Nation ahead of Labor at the next state election, one that may well determine Tim Nicholls' political fate.
"THE SMELL of ministerial leather is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

That memorable quote by the late Kev Hooper, former ALP MP for Archerfield, is as relevant now as it was when he made it decades ago.

What will you do to gain power? Will you dance with the devil?

That is a question the electorate could well ask the LNP hierarchy and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls, and one they will need to answer.

The QT has learned that the LNP hierarchy is still mulling over how to deal with the One Nation phenomenon at the next election.

The party has identified the seats across the state where they consider One Nation is a good chance of winning - with Ipswich West and Lockyer two of those in the Ipswich region.

As the QT sees it, and based on our own discussions with LNP sources, the opposition has options that are fraught with both risk and possible reward.

The reward, although perhaps a poisoned chalice, would be Labor losing seats en masse to One Nation and the LNP forming a minority government with One Nation's support.

Former premier Campbell Newman has already flagged such an eventuality.

The other is to preference One Nation ahead of Labor in the seats where Pauline Hanson's party is expected to win and where Labor is likely to finish second or narrowly lead.

With the LNP likely to come third in those seats, LNP preferences would assist One Nation and knock out the sitting Labor MP.

LNP president Gary Spence gave some hint as to what the party may do when he told the ABC recently that "I think the overwhelming majority of (members and branches) will agree that we need to put Labor and the Greens last at the next state election” when asked whether One Nation would be preferenced last.

The danger is the backlash in the inner Brisbane seats against the LNP from the moderate liberal voters who view One Nation as 'persona non grata'.

There is an historic precedent here. The Coalition Rob Borbidge government in 1998, due to pressure from party headquarters and against the leader's wishes, preferenced One Nation ahead of the ALP.

The result was the Coalition lost 11 seats, One Nation won 11 and Peter Beattie became Premier. The tactic saw Labor lose fewer seats than the Coalition.

It was the urban Brisbane small 'l' liberals who turned against the Borbidge-government while One Nation also decimated the Coalition in its rural heartland.

This will make LNP leader Tim Nicholls nervous about repeating the tactic.

But the difference in 2016 is that this time it is more likely Labor will lose far more seats than the solitary seat they gave up overall in 1998.

But how many might the LNP lose?

It is a question that right now is hard to answer definitively.

The other option the LNP has is to preference One Nation last, but this is a risky business as well.

Take Ipswich West for instance. If the LNP candidate does not finish in the top two, then a likely third-placed LNP could see its preferences push Mr Madden over the line.

The same thing could happen in other seats.

Compounding the LNP, and Labor's, dilemmas ahead of this next state election is the volatility of the electorate.

It is unknown just how the public's disillusionment with major parties will play out. Is the Brexit and the Donald Trump result in the US going to be repeated in Australia?

The key word here is VOLATILITY.

At the last state election Labor voters in the seat of Lockyer preferenced One Nation ahead of the LNP in far greater numbers than was anticipated and almost got Ms Hanson over the line.

Then at the last federal election we saw One Nation voters in the working class western suburbs of Ipswich preference the ALP's Shayne Neumann ahead of the LNP's Teresa Harding in droves.

One Nation sympathisers often do not follow how-to-vote cards, making tactics for both parties ahead of this next state election a tightrope balancing act of epic proportions.

The QT was seeking comment from the LNP hierarchy last night on the issue of preference deals but were yet to receive a response when we went to press.

Topics:  ipswich lnp one nation pauline hanson preference tim nicholls

