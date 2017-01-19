Why doesn't anyone campaign for daylight saving in winter?

THIS time every year the same old argument about daylight saving gets thrown around.

There is a certain percentage of the population who like the idea of sitting down for dinner while the sun is still beaming down on us like a blowtorch.

For what reason, I'm not entirely sure. The common argument seems to be; "to bring us in line with other states".

For others, it is about having more time to do things after work. I can understand this argument completely, but I don't think it justifies the muck around of so-called daylight saving.

For one, there is nothing stopping you from getting out of bed an hour earlier and enjoying the morning sun, which my own personal research has shown is 20% more pleasant than the punishing afternoon sun.

Daylight saving advocates may have also noticed that the days are already considerably longer in summer, allowing you about another 120 minutes of sunlight in December and January compared to mid-winter, when you'll often step out of work at the end of the day to be met by complete darkness.

If anything, it would make more sense to have daylight saving in winter.

Why doesn't anyone ever campaign for that?