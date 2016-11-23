33°
News

Why cycling safety is so important

David Lems
| 23rd Nov 2016 3:45 PM
Cycling Queensland Volunteer of the Year Michelle Snodgrass is keen to promote junior development.
Cycling Queensland Volunteer of the Year Michelle Snodgrass is keen to promote junior development. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VISION to help kids ride safely to school has to be a winning one.

For dedicated Ipswich Cycling Club official Michelle Snodgrass it is.

However, it's not only junior development and promoting cycling safety that secured the Flinders View resident the latest Cycling Queensland Volunteer of the Year award.

Twelve months after collecting the highly regarded CEO accolade for her contribution to state cycling, Snodgrass was honoured again at the 2016 Cycling Queensland awards ceremony on November 12.

"You do a lot of hard work and you don't do it for anything bar the riders and the sport,'' Snodgrass said.

"But it's really nice to get recognised along the way.''

The humble achiever has performed a multitude of tasks in recent years for the Ipswich Cycling Club and Cycling Queensland. That includes running the Queensland Winter Track Series and a four-round Spring Series.

Snodgrass also assisted with state road events, registrations, timekeeping, providing first aid, recording results and fundraising.

"I'm always at the events,'' the former Sydneysider said, having lived in the Ipswich area for 14 years.

Snodgrass was also a finalist for Volunteer of the Year at Friday night's City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

One of the issues closest to her heart is cycling safety.

After joining the Ipswich Cycling Club a decade ago, former Laidley resident Snodgrass noticed how some kids weren't following safe practices riding to school.

"I started this years ago because I used to do family day care for Ipswich Family Day Care,'' the concerned mum said.

"I used to take kids to school, the school run, and I saw kids that couldn't ride to school properly and they were dangerous on the footpath.

"My daughter (Chelsea) rode at that stage and I thought we've got to educate kids to be able to ride safely to school.

"That's where the junior development had started and we worked out at Willowbank for a period of time to get this junior development up and running.''

Since then, she's continued her safety focus while involved in other aspects of Ipswich cycling with husband Ian, who is club president.

Their daughter Chelsea is a rising cyclist, along with another junior she started with, Haddon Kilmartin.

"They are both now under 19 and now we've actually got a group of decent kids in our club and they are going to grow that (development and safety goals).''

With no headquarters at the moment, the Ipswich Cycling Club is looking to set up a more permanent base when the planned $3 million cycling complex is complete at Raceview.

"Once the new safe cycling facility is up and running, we can hopefully educate kids how to be able to get to school safely for one; enjoy to ride their bikes safely for two; and then if they want to try racing, they can move onto that as well,'' she said.

"From kids on training wheels, all the way through. That's where our focus is going to be and my daughter is actually going to start coaching younger ones.''

At the new facility, Snodgrass and her team want to encourage women to ride in a safe environment and try racing from social to elite level if they like.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Cycling Club riders are preparing for the state championships at Chandler in January.

The club's under-19, elite and masters competitors are looking to gain selection for the nationals.

Satisfying role

Why Cycling Queensland's Volunteer of the Year Michelle Snodgrass loves the sport.

"It's the junior development and it's the kids to achieve,'' she said. "And anybody to achieve whatever they put their mind to. It doesn't have to be the elite racing level. It's whatever their personal goal is. If someone wants to ride their bikes, we need to encourage them.''

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cycling awards cycling issues cycling queensland ipswich achievers ipswich cycling club ipswich cycling safety facility michelle snodgrass

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Cool, calm and armed: Bold robber's brazen heist

Cool, calm and armed: Bold robber's brazen heist

WATCH THE VIDEO: He casually walks into the servo brandishing a large knife, threatening an attendant and emptying the tills. And it was all...

Premier sees highlights of Ipswich

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is visiting Rosewood State School this morning.

VIDEO: An impressed Palaszczuk tours our regional areas

Big upgrade coming for Tivoli Drive-In

More entertainment options coming to outdoor cinema

Shopping centre 'facelift' to be unvieled by Christmas

CITY PRIDE: Gaye's Hair Fashions at Booval Fair is one of the centre's most loved shops.

Ipswich shopping centre getting a makeover

Local Partners

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

UPDATE: Ipswich teen entrepreneur, fashion designer, refugee and humanitarian Salomon Lukonga has raised more than $1500 in just 21 days.

PHOTOS: Ipswich sport elite honoured

WELL DONE: Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalist Jacob Bell (rodeo) shared the awards night with his grandmother Ellen Pennell.

Awards showcase region's top talent

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Things to do this week

Enjoy the Glamorganvale Christmas Carnival this weekend

What's on in Ipswich

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"It is a legacy and life is very short and we have worked 22 years with building this up to what it is and why f**k it up now."

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

STUNNING MAKEOVER IN FLINDERS VIEW

7 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

Why go through the hassle of building when you can buy this stunning renovated 5 bedroom home in Flinders View, on a large 708m2 block. You will love the street...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

Great time to invest in Ipswich

26 Balaclava Street, Churchill 4305

House 3 1 2 $289,000...

Value plus with this very affordable home, situated in a quiet Churchill street. Once occupied by a caring owner but a work transfer forced her to move interstate...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

ELEVATED AND PRIVATE

5 Bellmount Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

You will love the privacy, views and breezes that this well presented home offers. Positioned in a most sought after location at the top of the Emerald Hill...

Designed to Delight

8 Lomandra Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

For those who appreciate quality and want a little style, well this near new Stylemaster Home is both impressive and well appointed. Offering modern living and...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!