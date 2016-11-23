Why cycling safety is so important

Cycling Queensland Volunteer of the Year Michelle Snodgrass is keen to promote junior development.

A VISION to help kids ride safely to school has to be a winning one.

For dedicated Ipswich Cycling Club official Michelle Snodgrass it is.

However, it's not only junior development and promoting cycling safety that secured the Flinders View resident the latest Cycling Queensland Volunteer of the Year award.

Twelve months after collecting the highly regarded CEO accolade for her contribution to state cycling, Snodgrass was honoured again at the 2016 Cycling Queensland awards ceremony on November 12.

"You do a lot of hard work and you don't do it for anything bar the riders and the sport,'' Snodgrass said.

"But it's really nice to get recognised along the way.''

The humble achiever has performed a multitude of tasks in recent years for the Ipswich Cycling Club and Cycling Queensland. That includes running the Queensland Winter Track Series and a four-round Spring Series.

Snodgrass also assisted with state road events, registrations, timekeeping, providing first aid, recording results and fundraising.

"I'm always at the events,'' the former Sydneysider said, having lived in the Ipswich area for 14 years.

Snodgrass was also a finalist for Volunteer of the Year at Friday night's City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

One of the issues closest to her heart is cycling safety.

After joining the Ipswich Cycling Club a decade ago, former Laidley resident Snodgrass noticed how some kids weren't following safe practices riding to school.

"I started this years ago because I used to do family day care for Ipswich Family Day Care,'' the concerned mum said.

"I used to take kids to school, the school run, and I saw kids that couldn't ride to school properly and they were dangerous on the footpath.

"My daughter (Chelsea) rode at that stage and I thought we've got to educate kids to be able to ride safely to school.

"That's where the junior development had started and we worked out at Willowbank for a period of time to get this junior development up and running.''

Since then, she's continued her safety focus while involved in other aspects of Ipswich cycling with husband Ian, who is club president.

Their daughter Chelsea is a rising cyclist, along with another junior she started with, Haddon Kilmartin.

"They are both now under 19 and now we've actually got a group of decent kids in our club and they are going to grow that (development and safety goals).''

With no headquarters at the moment, the Ipswich Cycling Club is looking to set up a more permanent base when the planned $3 million cycling complex is complete at Raceview.

"Once the new safe cycling facility is up and running, we can hopefully educate kids how to be able to get to school safely for one; enjoy to ride their bikes safely for two; and then if they want to try racing, they can move onto that as well,'' she said.

"From kids on training wheels, all the way through. That's where our focus is going to be and my daughter is actually going to start coaching younger ones.''

At the new facility, Snodgrass and her team want to encourage women to ride in a safe environment and try racing from social to elite level if they like.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Cycling Club riders are preparing for the state championships at Chandler in January.

The club's under-19, elite and masters competitors are looking to gain selection for the nationals.

Satisfying role

Why Cycling Queensland's Volunteer of the Year Michelle Snodgrass loves the sport.

"It's the junior development and it's the kids to achieve,'' she said. "And anybody to achieve whatever they put their mind to. It doesn't have to be the elite racing level. It's whatever their personal goal is. If someone wants to ride their bikes, we need to encourage them.''