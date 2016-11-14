30°
Why the council will be peering over your fence

Helen Spelitis
| 14th Nov 2016 11:00 AM

DOG owners beware, the council is about to start deploying officers to visit your home and if you're a rule breaker, you could be facing hundreds in fines.

In Queensland registration is compulsory for dogs older than three months and within the council area there are already more than 28,000 dogs on the books.

It's those homes the council will be visiting to ensure its records match up with the dogs in each yard.  

For three months between December 3 and May 30 Ipswich City Council will be running the inspection program to catch out people with unregistered dogs on their property.

Anyone found to be breaking the rules could be fined upwards of $200 plus any outstanding registration fees.

But the council has allowed a grace period; if you register your dog before the inspections start in December, you won't be fined.

The officers will visit homes between 8am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and will be carrying an identification card for each animal.

For more information on your obligations as a dog owner visit ipswich.qld.gov.au or call the council 3810 6666.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  animal management dog registration ipswich

