Why council drug tests its staff

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has revealed it has been randomly drug testing its staff since January 2015.

Other councils around Queensland appear to be catching up, with news.com.au reporting the Gold Coast City Council only began random drug testing staff at the beginning of December.

A LVRC spokesperson said all staff, as well as the unions, were consulted prior to the implementation.

"LVRC aims to provide and maintain a workplace environment that not only protects the health and safety of all workplace participants whilst at work, but also facilitates a productive workplace," they said.

"The consumption of drugs and/or alcohol can impair employees' ability to perform work in a safe manner and can also lead to unacceptable behaviour towards others.

"In the past 18 months, council has conducted random testing approximately six times throughout the workforce."