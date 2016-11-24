ICE TIME: Why Ipswich is the ideal location for an ice rink

ICE SEARCH: Cr David Morrison is on the hunt for Ipswich City Council-owned land to locate a new ice hockey rink in the city.

THE search is on for suitable Ipswich City Council owned land that a new ice rink could be built on.

Ice Hockey Queensland (IHQ) has engaged experienced development consultant Rob Camping to work with Ipswich City Council on finding a suitable new headquarters

Council's sport and recreation chief Cr David Morrison said while private owners of land and buildings were an option for IHQ, he was also working with Mr Camping to find suitable council-owned land for the rink.

There was a hope that the old Masters building at Springfield Central could be converted, but the new owners want to use it for retail.

"So last meeting I had with them, with a council officer, we decided to look around for council-owned land available in the city that we could lease to them," Cr Morrison said.

"Then they could invest in constructing the ice hockey rink on that land.

"We thought there may be possibility some at Redbank but that was flood-prone and they didn't want to put it there.

"Our (council) officer is seeing if there is any land available outside of the Q100 flood line."

Cr Morrison said there was a need for another ice hockey rink in the region.

"We would love to see it come to Ipswich," he said.

"There are only two places in south-east Queensland where ice hockey (players) can get ice time - one at Acacia Ridge and another at Boondall.

"Ice hockey seems to get a lot of awkward hours for training so they are looking at a place where they can have for training and competitions in their own right.

"If the people of Ipswich want to go ice skating they have to go to Acacia Ridge, so they would also have a place to go within the city."

The rink would bring more visitors and therefore more money into Ipswich, Cr Morrison said.

"There are also a lot of people in the area who play ice hockey so that would cut down on their travel and really promote their sport," he said.

"They want to have it at a standard that they could have state, national and international competition on the ice hockey rink.

"There are also the fitness and recreation benefits but this could have a huge economic benefit of attracting people to the city."