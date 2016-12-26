Ipswich businesses open for Boxing Day rush

MAJOR shopping centres, coffee shops and cafes and grocery stores in Ipswich are trading today as part of the Boxing Day rush.
Supermarkets:
- Coles Ipswich - 9am - 6pm
- Woolworths Riverlink, Booval, Brassall and Ipswich City Square - 9am - 6pm
- Aldi Riverlink, Yamanto - 9am - 6pm
Shopping Centres:
- Redbank Plaza - 9am - 6pm
- Town Square Redbank Plains - 10am-4pm
- Riverlink Shopping Centre - 10am-4pm
- Booval Fair Shopping Centre - 10am-4pm
- Orion Springfield - 10am-4pm
- Brassall Shopping Centre - 10am-4pm
Food and entertainment:
- Strictly Coffee - 8am - 11am
- Cineplex Redbank Plaza - 9.30am - 11pm
- Limelight Cinemas Ipswich - 9.15am - 9.30pm
- Event Cinemas Springfield - 10am - midnight
- McDonalds Ipswich CBD: Open 24 hours
- Hungry Jacks Booval: Open until 11pm
- KFC Yamanto: 10am - 10pm