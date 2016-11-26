WHO'S HIRING: Seven Ipswich jobs available this weekend

Environmental health officer - Somerset

Somerset Regional Council is seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated professional with the relevant qualifications, knowledge and experience, or graduates / students in their final year of university, to join the team in the role of environmental health officer.

This role offers the successful applicant an opportunity to develop and implement strategies to ensure environmental impacts are minimised and an acceptable standard of public health is maintained throughout Somerset.

An attractive salary is negotiable depending on qualifications and experience with conditions of employment being in accordance with the applicable award and certified agreement.

The successful applicant will also have access to additional employment benefits including a potential pay progression path, nine-day fortnight, up to 12% employer superannuation contributions, continued professional development opportunities, work-life balance, employee assistance and staff wellness program and employment with a financially strong community based organisation.

An application package is available from the council at www.somerset.qld.gov.au or (07) 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted by 5pm Wednesday, December 14 2016.

Mail Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer, Somerset Regional Council, PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312.

Email mail@somerset.qld.gov.au, phone (07) 5424 4000, fax: (07) 5424 4099

Wivenhoe and Somerset Camping Ground management - Somerset

An opportunity to manage camping grounds surrounding two of South East Queensland's most significant dams is now open.

Seqwater is seeking tenders for management of one of the following camping ground sites from February 2017:

• Captain Logan and Lumley Hill at Wivenhoe Dam

• Somerset Park at Somerset Dam

Tender submissions must address specific requirements to meet the necessary standards for management of these sites on behalf of Seqwater.

For more information on the tender process visit www.hpw.gov.au/qtenders.

Submissions close January 9.

Contact property@seqwater.com.au or phone 3035 5500.

HC crane truck driver

A HC crane truck driver is needed five days a week.

A CV licence is preferred.

Phone 5464 5332 for details.

Taxi driver - Ipswich

Full time and part time taxi driver positions are now available.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Facility manager - Ipswich

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital is looking for a full time facility manager.

The successful applicant will meet the following essential criteria: relevant degree, diploma, electric trade, engineering or facilities management qualifications, previous experience in a commercial facility maintenance, proven experience in a previous management / leadership role, proven experience in external contractor management, including negotiation of maintenance contract, experience in managing defect and warranty periods, demonstrated Understanding of OH and S requirements, good mechanical aptitude and demonstrated problem solving skills, a willingness to work across trades areas within skill levels, demonstrated organisational skills and the ability to prioritise effectively, effective interpersonal and communication skills, ability to work unsupervised and prioritise tasks effectively, demonstrated commitment to customer service, experience in and ongoing commitment to quality improvement principles, and sound level of computer literacy skills.

To apply for this position, please supply a written letter addressing the key selection criteria to accompany your curriculum vitae.

For more detailed enquiries contact Chris Went on 0738169903

Applications close December 12.

Experience carpenters - Lowood

Kerry Bryan House Removals is on the hunt for experienced carpenters for immediate start in the Lowood area.

Plenty of work is available for the right people and multi-skilled workers is an advantage.

Contact 0418 720 842 or 0429 720 840 for details.

Key account executive - Ipswich

The Queensland Times is currently seeking an enthusiastic and customer focused person for a key account executive position.

The suitable candidate will have the following: ability to work within a team as well as independently, high level of computer literacy skills and the ability to learn new programs, an excellent understanding of the sales process and have a natural drive to achieve targets and deliver results, able to overcome objections and deliver strong customer service levels, an ability to multi task and work to very strict deadlines, possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, current drivers licence and own transport.

Media experience with a focus on digital products is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

A salary package which includes further earning potential and a solid career path are waiting for the right person.

All applications will be handled discreetly.

Email applications to louis.moore@apn.com.au.

Applications close Wednesday December 7 2016.

All applicants who are successful in gaining an interview will be contacted by Friday December 9 2016.