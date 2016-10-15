Who is hiring: Five jobs on offer in Ipswich region

Chef - Gatton

An experienced and qualified chef is needed for a busy Gatton restaurant.

Applicants need to be able to work a minimum if 25 hours per week and be available most weekends.

To apply phone 0419 653 897

Shed erectors - Wacol

Just Sheds Wacol is after shed erectors for subcontract work

Applicants need to be QBCC licensed.

To apply contact Amanda on 3271 2523 or email admin-wacol@justsheds.com.au

Leading hand / tractor operator - Esk

Somerset Regional Council is seeking applications from energetic, self-motivated and capable individuals with the relevant skills, knowledge and experience to join the operations team in the permanent full-time role of leading hand / tractor operator.

Supervise and coordinate Council's mowing crew while undertaking a diverse range of maintenance and horticultural activities across Somerset.

Relevant experience in a commercial environment is essential. Salary and conditions will be in accordance with the applicable award and certified agreement with employment benefits including but not limited to:

• Nine-day fortnight;

• Up to 12% employer superannuation contributions;

• Positive work-life balance;

• Employee assistance and staff wellness program;

• Employment with a financially strong local government entity.

An application package is available from www.somerset.qld.gov.au or phone council on 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted by 5pm Wednesday, October 28 2016.

To apply mail Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer Somerset Regional Council PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312 Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au Phone: 5424 4000 Fax: 5424 4099

Semi-tipper driver - Ipswich

An Ipswich-based company is looking for a HC tipper driver to add to the local fleet.

General day work is between 6am and 4pm for semi-tipper work as well as some weekends.

Applicants need a HC or MC licence and be available immediately with experience and be able to pass a drug and alcohol test.

To apply email Mddt_@outlook.com or phone 0407517907

Technical service advisor/ mechanic - Ipswich

KMart tyre and auto service are looking for an experienced trade qualified technical service advisor to join the team.

The job offers benefits of a national company, bonus scheme, top wages, staff discounts and uniforms.

Contact Vanessa Matthews on 02 9680 6757 to apply.