Who is hiring? 5 jobs on offer in Ipswich right now

Don Currey working in the shed at Currey Flowers.

1. Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

POPULAR Plainland butcher, Schulte's Meat Tavern, is looking for skilled workers for an immediate start. Applicants must have at least three years experience.

Contact: Phone 5465 6592 or email hrschultes@plainland.com.au.

2. Shed erector

THE Shed Company is looking for shed erectors for ongoing local work for a 2017 start. Experience is required.

Contact: Phone 0452 622 068.

3. Domestic staff

DOMESTIC staff are wanted for a supported accommodation facility in Ipswich.

The casual position operates on a 24 hour, seven day a week roster.

Cleaning of bedrooms and bathrooms, kitchen cleaning and food handling, medication distribution are required.

First Aid certificates are also required.

Contact: Please email resume to info@assistedlivingaustralia.com.

4. Nursery hand

CURREY Flowers in Karalee is seeking an individual to join their team, the applicant must be flexible, friendly and well mannered. No experience is needed.

Job duties include:

Crop management

Picking off flowers and general maintenance

This is a great opportunity for a person with a great work ethic and for someone who is prepared for an immediate start.

Contact: Please email your resume to curreyflowers@bigpond.com.

5. Carpenters

CONTRACT work is available for reliable and capable carpenters. Carpenters are required for a four to eight week period (possibly longer) to work on construction site at Grandchester. Applicants must have an ABN and their own tools. Competitive rates will apply.

Contact: Phone Steve on 0472 676 409.