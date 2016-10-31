Who is hiring? 10 jobs on offer in Ipswich

1. Art teacher

Ipswich Grammar School

IPSWICH Grammar School is looking for an art teacher to fill a fixed term contract for Term 1, 2017. The applicant must be innovative, highly motivated and organised in the planning and delivery of curriculum, support the strategic educational development of the school, be customer focused, demonstrate support for the school by regular attendance at school functions and out of school activities, including extra-curricular and have a special interest, passion and expertise in the education of boys.

Contact: Headmaster Mr Richard Morrison, careers@ipswichgrammar.com with a cover letter and CV.

2. Switchboard wirer

MPA Engineering Pty Ltd

MPA Engineering is looking for a wireperson to work on electrical switchboards and control panels. The company currently has a vacancy in Ipswich for an experienced switchboard wireperson to assist the group with fitting out and wiring of electrical switchboards and control panels used for industrial applications such as water and waste projects, mining projects and light and power distribution projects. Applicants need a trade qualification as an electrical fitter mechanic, a construction blue/white card, current CPR/LVR, knowledge of bus bar fabrication, minimum five years in switchboard manufacturing and wiring and knowledge of MCC and Pumps Station Board layout and fitting. For further details visit mpaeng.com.au.

Contact: Phone the Ipswich office on 3413 8850 or email info@mpaeng.com.au. Please include a copy of trade papers, qualifications, academic results (if applicable) and work references with your application.

3. Employment consultant

Comepass Employment

COMEPASS Employment Services is a not-for-profit community-based organisation that prides itself on providing a high quality employment service to individuals with a disability, illness or injury. Due to continued growth the business is looking for an experienced individual to fill a role in Ipswich. Previous experience in employment services is essential. Applicants must also be eligible to work in Australia, hold a current open driver's licence, go through a criminal history check and a working with Children Check - positive notice for blue and yellow cards.

Contact: Kate Titman - Operations Manager - 3710 2027 with your application will include your current resume and a cover letter that addresses the above criteria and outlines your qualifications, skills and experience before November 25.

4. Kitchen hand

U2E People

A CLIENT of U2E People is looking to an experienced kitchen hand. This dine in or take away restaurant is located in Ipswich Central. The position would ideally suit someone that is able to work quickly. Providing excellent customer service is a must and it is also essential that the successful candidate has a positive attitude, and is willing to learn new skills. Duties would include dish washing, food preparation, cleaning and cash handling. If you are a bubbly person who has full availability to work 15- 20hrs across a roster including days, nights and occasional weekends, apply now. This role is open to Australian Citizens and permanent residents only.

Contact: Phone 1300 U2E NOW or email jobs@u2e.com.au.

5. Personal carer

Blue Care

BLUE care is after several personal carers to join their Respite Centres in Ipswich and Redbank in a fixed term part time capacity. Your role will provide professional and efficient administrative support to our service and exceptional customer service as a first point of contact for our customers. You'll need experience in office administration including advanced skills in Microsoft Office and a current QLD driver's license. Your excellent interpersonal skills, time management and ability to work in a cohesive team will make you a great fit for the role. Experience in administration or reception would be advantageous.

Contact: Trish Fechner on 3813 3800 before November 2.

6. Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

POPULAR Plainland butcher, Schulte's Meat Tavern, is looking for skilled workers for an immediate start. Applicants must have at least three years' experience.

Contact: Phone 5465 6592 or email hrschultes@plainland.com.au.

7. Labourers, knife hands, packers

GREENMOUNTAIN Food Processing Pty Ltd in Coominya is looking for labourers, knife hands and packers. The company is looking for expressions of interest for the above positions based at the Coominya plant. Previous experience would be an advantage.

Contact: Interested applicants can forward a resume to. joelmillar@greenmtf.com.au or call for details on (07) 5426 5000 during business hours.

8. Sales person

ALUMINIUM Warehouse Ipswich is looking for a sales/stores person. The company is a supplier of Industrial Aluminium, welding machines and accessories and are looking for the right person to fit full time into their team at Yamanto.

Duties include customer service, cleaning, stocking shelves and deliveries. Skills and experience required includes a manual car licence, computer skills and a forklift licence is an advantage.

Contact: Phone 3288 7370.

9. Track rider

A TRACK rider is required to work six mornings a week (approx six hours per day) at Washpool Lodge racehorse training facility. Experience with thoroughbreds is preferred. Aratula location.

Contact: Email admin@washpoollodge.com.au or phone 5463 7398 (Monday - Friday).

10. Technical service advisor/mechanic

KMART Tyre and Auto is looking for an experienced trade qualified technical service advisor to join their Ipswich team. Enjoy the benefits of a national company, bonus scheme, top wages, staff discounts and uniforms.

Contact: Phone Vanessa Matthews on (02) 9680 6575.