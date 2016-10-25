30°
Who is hiring: 10 jobs on offer in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 25th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

1. Pest technician

Ipswich

PEST technician wanted for Ipswich-based pest control business. Business requires a licensed technician for local work. Permanent, full time after probationary period.

Contact: Rod on 0409 637 054.

2. Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

POPULAR Plainland butcher, Schulte's Meat Tavern, is looking for skilled workers for an immediate start. Applicants must have at least three years experience.

Contact: Phone 5465 6592 or email hrschultes@plainland.com.au.

3. Fencer

WANTED: a labourer to install fences with All Style Fencing. Looking for a person to work outside installing fences. Need an open divers licence. White Card required. Need to be motivated.

Contact: Phone 0418 765 768.

4. HC driver

CALLING truck drivers with experience! A position is available in Ipswich. Applications must have clean driving licence, neat and tidy appearance. The position is permanent for the right applicant.

Contact: Phone Ben 0401205315 and leave a message if no answer with your details.

5. Labourer, knife hands, packers

GREENMOUNTAIN Food Processing Pty Ltd in Coominya is looking for labourers, knife hands and packers. The company is looking for expressions of interest for the above positions based at the Coominya plant. Previous experience would be an advantage.

Contact: Interested applicants can forward a resume to. joelmillar@greenmtf.com.au or call for details on (07) 5426 5000 during business hours.

5. Truck and dog driver

DO YOU want to be home every night? Cypress Bark and Mulch's North Tivoli site requires an experienced HC licenced truck and dog tipper driver for customer deliveries. Permanent and part time opportunities are available. Overtime is available for the right team players. Loader ticket and/or excavator and mechanical experience is an advantage.

Contact: Phone 0411 707 684.

6. Sales person

ALUMINIUM Warehouse Ipswich is looking for a sales/stores person. The company is a supplier of Industrial Aluminium, welding machines and accessories and are looking for the right person to fit full time into their team at Yamanto.

Duties include customer service, cleaning, stocking shelves and deliveries. Skills and experience required includes a manual car licence, computer skills and a forklift licence is an advantage.

Contact: Phone 3288 7370.

7. Retail/wholesale team members

CASUAL positions are available at Schulte's Meat Tavern in Plainland. Applicants must have experience in retail and customer service (preferably within a busy deli/butcher environment), must be flexible with start and finish times and available for weekend shifts when required and must pay high attention to detail and be an energetic, supportive and co-operative team player.

Contact: Phone 5465 6592

8. Track rider

A TRACK rider is required to work six mornings a week (approx six hours per day) at Washpool Lodge racehorse training facility. Experience with thoroughbreds is preferred. Aratula location.

Contact: Email admin@washpoollodge.com.au or phone 5463 7398 (Monday - Friday).

9. Technical service advisor/mechanic

KMART Tyre and Auto is looking for an experienced trade qualified technical service advisor to join their Ipswich team. Enjoy the benefits of a national company, bonus scheme, top wages, staff discounts and uniforms.

Contact: Phone Vanessa Matthews on (02) 9680 6575.

10. Shed erector

JUST Sheds Wacol is looking for shed erectors for ongoing subcontact work. Applicants must be QBCC licenced.

Contact: Phone Amanda on 3271 2523.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich jobs

