While some stations get upgrades, others miss out

Anna Hartley
| 20th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
NOT HAPPY: Allan Ward talks about the lack of wheelchair access at Riverview train station.
NOT HAPPY: Allan Ward talks about the lack of wheelchair access at Riverview train station. Rob Williams

WHILE accessibility upgrades are steaming ahead at Dinmore train station, another stop continues to cause grief for those with mobility issues.

Ipswich's parents, seniors and the region's disabled community are calling for better access to Riverview train station, which is not on Queensland Rail's priority list.

The State Government recently committed $212 million to deliver accessibility upgrades to 14 high priority stations across the next five years including Dinmore.

"The upgrade will improve transport options for passengers on the Ipswich line, transforming Dinmore into a modern and accessible station to ensure everyone in the local community can travel safely and easily,” a Queensland Rail spokesperson said.

"Dinmore station was identified as a high priority for an accessibility upgrade because of its limited access with the platforms only accessible via stairs or a steep ramp.

"Other factors considered when prioritising stations include patronage, nearby community facilities, the condition of the station and the complexity of delivering an upgrade.”

Public transport advocate Robert Dow said the improved access was excellent news for those getting on and off at Dinmore.

However he believed Riverview should also be on Queensland Rail's priority list.

"A lot of stations on the Brisbane rail network go back to the 1800s so there are a lot of legacy issues,” he said.

"Riverview is a problem. There is a retirement home near the station resulting in a lot of mobility impaired passengers so an upgrade is critical.”

North Ipswich's Allan Ward said a lack of access at Riverview was socially isolating for retirees.

"I have many friends in Riverview's retirement village and they've got to walk (hundreds of metres) down to Endeavour St, under the rail line and back onto the platform if they are heading to Ipswich,” he said.

"There is a bus that only runs once a week so it restricts their going out.”

The improvements at Dinmore include raised platforms in key locations to provide safer and easier access to trains, a new footbridge and lifts, extended waiting shelters and a range of other accessibility features, such as hearing aid loops.

The station will also receive new signage and increased security features, including improved lighting and new CCTV.

"In addition to Dinmore station, there is also an accessibility upgrade under way at Graceville” station as part of the station upgrade program. Both of these upgrades will assist passengers travelling on the Ipswich line,” Queensland Rail said.

The Dinmore station accessibility upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-2017.

As for Riverview, Queensland Rail said the station was being considered for a future accessibility upgrade but was not yet on its agenda.

