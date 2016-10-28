31°
Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Anna Hartley
| 28th Oct 2016 12:45 PM
Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.
Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year. Rob Williams

WHETHER you think Halloween should be celebrated in Australia or not, the American national holiday has well and truly been embraced.

Halloween is quickly becoming an annual tradition for many Ipswich residents, with more and more people in our region embracing the ghoulish celebration.

This year there are plenty of streets offering lollies to trick or treaters dressed in their spooky best.

If your street is welcoming trick or treaters this year, comment with your address below.

Will you be going trick or treating this year?
Will you be going trick or treating this year? Samantha Elley

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate:

Barellan Point

Booval

  • 16 Walkers Lane, Booval

Brassall

  • 7 Polaris Dr, Brassall (Saturday and Monday)
  • 4 Stitz Ct, Brassall

Collingwood Park

  • 2 Beazley Ct Collingwood Park
  • Jo Ann Miller Dr Collingwood Park

East Ipswich

  • 14 Nathan St, East Ipswich

Flinders View

  • 37 Jonquil Cct, Flinders View
  • 18 Cassinia Pl, Flinders View
  • Lance Dr, Flinders View

Karana Downs

  • 15 Wandoo Ct, Karana Downs

Karalee

  • 19 Balmoral Grove, Karalee

Leichhardt

  • Aspinall St, Leichhardt
  • Samford Rd, Leichhardt
  • 19 Baillieston St, Leichhardt
  • 36 Biella Ct, Leichhardt

Newtown

  • 66 Glebe Rd, Newtown

North Booval

  • 20 Thurso St, North Booval

North Ipswich

  • 15 North St, North Ipswich
  • 1 Edith Dr, North Ipswich

Raceview

  • 14 Mark Ct, Raceview
  • 11 Windermere St, Raceview
  • 10 Joshua Pl, Raceview

Redbank

  • 8 Bloodwood Place, Redbank

Riverview

  • 3 Mitchell St, Riverview

Rosewood

  • 33a Lacewing St, Rosewood

Silkstone

  • Thompson St, Silkstone
  • 8 Rodney St, Silkstone

Springfield Lakes

  • Diane St Springfield Lakes
  • Lakes Entrance Dr Springfield Lakes
  • 34 Park Edge Dr, Springfield Lakes

Woodend

  • Horan St, Woodend (Saturday and Monday)

Yamanto

  • 13 Figtree Ct, Yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  halloween ipswich whatson

