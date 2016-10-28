Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.

WHETHER you think Halloween should be celebrated in Australia or not, the American national holiday has well and truly been embraced.

Halloween is quickly becoming an annual tradition for many Ipswich residents, with more and more people in our region embracing the ghoulish celebration.

This year there are plenty of streets offering lollies to trick or treaters dressed in their spooky best.

Will you be going trick or treating this year? Samantha Elley

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate:

Barellan Point

525 Junction Rd, Barellan Point (Halloween Haunt Sunday - Monday)

Booval

16 Walkers Lane, Booval

Brassall

7 Polaris Dr, Brassall (Saturday and Monday)

4 Stitz Ct, Brassall

Collingwood Park

2 Beazley Ct Collingwood Park

Jo Ann Miller Dr Collingwood Park

East Ipswich

14 Nathan St, East Ipswich

Flinders View

37 Jonquil Cct, Flinders View

18 Cassinia Pl, Flinders View

Lance Dr, Flinders View

Karana Downs

15 Wandoo Ct, Karana Downs

Karalee

19 Balmoral Grove, Karalee

Leichhardt

Aspinall St, Leichhardt

Samford Rd, Leichhardt

19 Baillieston St, Leichhardt

36 Biella Ct, Leichhardt

Newtown

66 Glebe Rd, Newtown

North Booval

20 Thurso St, North Booval

North Ipswich

15 North St, North Ipswich

1 Edith Dr, North Ipswich

Raceview

14 Mark Ct, Raceview

11 Windermere St, Raceview

10 Joshua Pl, Raceview

Redbank

8 Bloodwood Place, Redbank

Riverview

3 Mitchell St, Riverview

Rosewood

33a Lacewing St, Rosewood

Silkstone

Thompson St, Silkstone

8 Rodney St, Silkstone

Springfield Lakes

Diane St Springfield Lakes

Lakes Entrance Dr Springfield Lakes

34 Park Edge Dr, Springfield Lakes

Woodend

Horan St, Woodend (Saturday and Monday)

Yamanto