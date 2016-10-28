Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

WHETHER you think Halloween should be celebrated in Australia or not, the American national holiday has well and truly been embraced.
Halloween is quickly becoming an annual tradition for many Ipswich residents, with more and more people in our region embracing the ghoulish celebration.
This year there are plenty of streets offering lollies to trick or treaters dressed in their spooky best.
If your street is welcoming trick or treaters this year, comment with your address below.
HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate:
Barellan Point
- 525 Junction Rd, Barellan Point (Halloween Haunt Sunday - Monday)
Booval
- 16 Walkers Lane, Booval
Brassall
- 7 Polaris Dr, Brassall (Saturday and Monday)
- 4 Stitz Ct, Brassall
Collingwood Park
- 2 Beazley Ct Collingwood Park
- Jo Ann Miller Dr Collingwood Park
East Ipswich
- 14 Nathan St, East Ipswich
Flinders View
- 37 Jonquil Cct, Flinders View
- 18 Cassinia Pl, Flinders View
- Lance Dr, Flinders View
Karana Downs
- 15 Wandoo Ct, Karana Downs
Karalee
- 19 Balmoral Grove, Karalee
Leichhardt
- Aspinall St, Leichhardt
- Samford Rd, Leichhardt
- 19 Baillieston St, Leichhardt
- 36 Biella Ct, Leichhardt
Newtown
- 66 Glebe Rd, Newtown
North Booval
- 20 Thurso St, North Booval
North Ipswich
- 15 North St, North Ipswich
- 1 Edith Dr, North Ipswich
Raceview
- 14 Mark Ct, Raceview
- 11 Windermere St, Raceview
- 10 Joshua Pl, Raceview
Redbank
- 8 Bloodwood Place, Redbank
Riverview
- 3 Mitchell St, Riverview
Rosewood
- 33a Lacewing St, Rosewood
Silkstone
- Thompson St, Silkstone
- 8 Rodney St, Silkstone
Springfield Lakes
- Diane St Springfield Lakes
- Lakes Entrance Dr Springfield Lakes
- 34 Park Edge Dr, Springfield Lakes
Woodend
- Horan St, Woodend (Saturday and Monday)
Yamanto
- 13 Figtree Ct, Yamanto