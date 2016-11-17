Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

IPSWICH residents who are keen to learn more about how they will be affected by changes to the age pension asset test coming into effect next year are invited to a free public seminar on Tuesday, November 29.

The seminar, Centrelink Changes: Will you be affected?, will also cover what other entitlements and benefits older Australians may be able to access.

It is being delivered by experienced financial adviser Nicola Breeze from ESI Financial Services, part of industry superannuation fund Energy Super. She will be joined by a local Centrelink Financial Information Services Officer.

Ms Breeze said the approaching asset test changes could increase the pension for some and reduce it for others.

"For many people, their superannuation alone will not be enough to support them during retirement," Ms Breeze said.

"Many will need to access the age pension from Centrelink for additional support.

"This makes it imperative to understand the options for structuring your super and non-super assets in retirement as this can greatly affect your social security entitlements.

"There can be confusion around the age pension, who qualifies for it and how income and asset tests are assessed.

"People may also be unaware of the range of entitlements and concession cards which are available, depending on your circumstances."

The Centrelink Changes: Will you be affected? seminar is set to be held from 6pm on Tuesday, November 29 at The Metro Hotel, South St, Ipswich.

Places are limited - people interested in attending the free seminar must register first at energysuper.com.au.