Where to find the best fish and chips in Ipswich

WE ASKED our Facebook fans for their opinion on where you can find the best fish and chips in Ipswich and there was one clear winner.

Congratulations to Brassall Seafood & Takeaway and owner Sam A Hassan who got most of the votes, leaving all the others in their wake.

Adam Ezza Carlson wrote: "Sam in the shops on Pine Mountain Road with the IGA in it at North Ipswich / Brassall does a great job.” Hassan's was also the favourite with Donna Oldham, Jake Selway and Mac Zitchell, who added: "Can't back this enough!”

Carmen's Seafood and Takeaway was also a popular choice, especially with Sarah Rogers: "Carmen's Seafood and Takeaway, Gledson St. Just down from Bundamba train station. Fantastic food!” And Leah Gibson added: "Deffinatly Carmen's Takeaway in North Booval. BEAUTIFUL food! And they are both lovely people which top it off.”

Cr Kylie Stoneman also chipped in, adding: "Ipswich I have to say that my favourite for fish n chips is Carmens at North Booval, Sam and Carmen are wonderful people and put on a great feed of fish and chips. Second favourite would be Miners Diner at Ebbw Vale, although they are my favourite place for Donuts.”

So many nominations were received that we could easily have made up a Top 30, but there were several that you gave your likes to, including Fancy Fish, Livio's Fish & Chips at Yamanto and Uncle Bill's take away on Jacaranda Street.

But Ray Hess was of the opinion you don't get good fish and chips anywhere unless you "go out and catch the fish yourself”.

Mark Beutel had a rather philosophical outlook: "Doesn't matter where you go... one time it's good so you go back and next time it's terrible.

And Anthony Tupper added: "I don't know is there any such thing as a decent fish and chip shop in Ipswich.”

However if you are the adventourous type you might like Phil Wright's suggestion: "Bit of travel involved but I liked the chippie on West Derby Rd in Liverpool, England.

Last went there in 1950 and they were wrapped in newspaper(only newspaper) I think the printer ink added to the taste...”