Where millions in pokies profits are spent

Emma Clarke
| 10th Jan 2017 4:24 PM Updated: 4:32 PM
Brothers general manager Mark Hennelly said the club budgeted to keep nine cents from every dollar spent on the pokies.
Brothers general manager Mark Hennelly said the club budgeted to keep nine cents from every dollar spent on the pokies. David Nielsen

THEY light up the back room of most Ipswich pubs and clubs well into the early hours of the morning, their winning chimes ringing through the air, but pokies have a hidden benefit in their sights: the community.

Ipswich residents lose more than $150 million a year on the pokies, and while it's a drag on the welfare system and charity groups, a percentage of that money is often injected back into the region.

Clubs like Brothers Leagues Club pay a hefty tax bill on pokies profits - in the vicinity of $3 million a year - but what's left is spent on community grants, sporting fields and donations.

Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart said clubs had a role to play in the community and pokies were a means to support that.

"The difference between gambling in a community club over anywhere else is the surplus goes back to the club and the main objectives of the community," he said.

"Brothers is fostering the sport of footy and providing significant subsidies to make sport affordable to a lot of families."

Brothers general manager Mark Hennelly said the club budgeted to keep nine cents from every dollar spent on the pokies.

"We'd expect to pay over $250,000 tax every month so that's $3 million plus a year the government gets," Mr Hennelly said.

"The government cops a decent earn out of it.

"We have to pay the tax on what we keep but we budget to keep just over nine cents in every dollar."

He said the club was proactive in providing support contacts and face-to-face support for problem gamblers and actively supported those who wished to self-exclude.

An Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation spokesperson said the government contributed more than $5.5 million each year to fund problem gambling treatment and support services.

"The Queensland Government takes the issue of gambling seriously, which is why there is a state-wide cap on the total number of gaming machines that can operate in hotels and clubs. There is no cap by local government area," the spokesperson said.

"The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation assesses all gaming machine licences against the requirements of the Gaming Machine Act 1991."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brothers leagues club clubs queensland pokies

