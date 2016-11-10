Where is the best place for breakfast in Ipswich?

Fresh coconut bread and coffee at The Chambers Cafe at 43 Ellenborough St in Ipswich.

We asked our readers where's the best place for breakfast in Ipswich and they didn't hold back.

There were more than 60 recommendations on our Facebook post, but there were several that you gave your likes to, including Rafter and Rose, Cafe 63, Florrey Bel and Fourthchild. However, the overwhemling favourite was The Chambers Cafe at 43 Ellenborough St in Ipswich.

"Without a doubt Chambers Cafe!" wrote Natalie Jones. "You can not go past the extremely friendly and welcoming service and their food is top notch too. Can not fault it. If you haven't been there yet, you are missing out. Get too it!"

Dani Stevens, Paul Rix, Katrina Fields and Tenaya Rix were equally enthusiastic: "The Chambers Cafe. Best place in Ipswich for food, irresistible and so Delicious! Great people who run it too."

Fourthchild was also a popular choice. "By far the best cappuccino I've ever had also their big breakfast is all class!" said Frankie Tone of the Brisbane St cafe, with Nikki Anne giving a nod to the "smashed avo with poached eggs."

For "seriously awesomeness" Dianne Charman says look no further than Ellenborough St's Rafter and Rose, which also got plenty of love from Carol Meehan, Michelle Reid and Emma Petersen.

Florrey Bel at North Tivoli was the pick of the bunch for breakfast and brunch for Margaret Sheahan, Andrew Kelly, Sam Chard and Tanaya Mahony.

And Cafe 63 at Flinders View was also a favourite with Gai Campbell, Kylie Ward, Wendy Anderson and Nicole White.

Nothing above that takes your fancy? Here are the rest of the recommendations:

Sherii Deane: "Forty West at Ripley. Great food, happy staff and kid friendly. Consistently great!"

Tracy Natakuapa: "Maccas... Pancakes topped with a soft serve (minus the cone) and maple syrup."

Adam Clay: "Lagoon cafe at Springfield. It's the only cafe at the water park."