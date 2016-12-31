Where Ipswich jobs will come from in 2017

JOBS for people with all sort of skills are awaiting Ipswich employment seekers in the New Year.

There are plenty of opportunities on the table for local residents moving into 2017 and equal incentive for businesses and companies to create new roles.

Major developments and government schemes are creating thousands of long-term roles while construction and retail projects are helping job seekers get a foot in the door.

Ipswich unemployment rates rose to 8.3% last month, however the youth jobless rate fell to 13.4%.

Cactus Espresso Bar owner Rachel Nolan has seen some of those job seekers walk through her door.

She said up to 10 people contacted her every week looking for a potential job - a figure which had been consistent year on year.

"We have a steady stream of applicants and my sense is that it's pretty tight out there are hard to get a start," Ms Nolan said.

"I expect we will continue to have people dropping by looking for a job."

Ms Nolan said the key to finding a job was confidence.

"It is difficult to get a start but good people are worth their weight in gold," she said.

"If you present confidently and respectfully there are opportunities, it's hard to maintain your confidence when you are getting knocked back but keep going because there are opportunities out there."

Here's where job seekers should be looking for positions in 2017:

Youth jobs incentives: $20,000 per employer

LOCAL businesses who take on an unemployed young person will be thrown a $20,000 boost.

The State Government's Back to Work Youth Boost urges businesses to consider a young person looking for work when filling vacancies.

Employment Minister Grace Grace said more than 460 employers across the state had engaged almost 900 employees since the Back to Work initiative started and a further 400 applications were being processed.

"If you're an employer who is thinking of hiring, get in touch with our local Back to Work team and put yourself in line for a support payment of up to $20,000," Ms Grace said.

Ipswich unemployment rates rose to 8.3% last month however the youth jobless rate fell to 13.4%.

The State Government has also splashed the cash on other job-creating initiatives:

$200 million Jobs and Regional Growth Package including $20 million over two years for the new Made in Queensland program providing support to Queensland's manufacturing sector and $500,000 to identify barriers to employing local jobseekers.

$200 million Works for Queensland program to support local councils across the state undertaking job-creating, maintenance or minor infrastructure projects.

National Disability Insurance Scheme: 13,000 jobs

MORE than 13,000 new jobs are forecast to be created in disability services in the next three years under the NDIS roll-out.

The data is part of in a new analysis of the NDIS in Queensland, the Market Position Statement, released by the National Disability Insurance Agency.

"The Report confirms that the NDIS will not only transform the lives of tens of thousands of Queenslanders but also support jobs," Minister for Social Services Christian Porter said.

"We expect that the disability services market in Queensland will grow from around $1.8 billion at present to approximately $4.3 billion in 2020.

The NDIS will become available in Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset from 1 July 2017.

$140m fast-tracked road works: 16,000 jobs

A $140 million job-boosting road safety and road network renewal works package will be fast-tracked across Queensland over the next year and a half, creating 16,000 jobs.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he'd pushed the department to look hard at what work could be brought forward to deliver vital road upgrades sooner.

"Importantly, it will mean more jobs opportunities will be available sooner, particularly in regional Queensland," he said.

"The funding opportunity was identified in the Queensland Transport Road Investment Program (QTRIP) which is delivering record funding for road and transport projects of more than $20 billion over four years and creating nearly 16,000 jobs."

Puma Service Station to serve first customers:The Puma Service Centre in West Ipswich was tipped to open before the end of the year when construction started.Puma has confirmed drivers will be waiting until January before they can fill up at the new bowsers.A Puma spokesperson blamed local roadworks for the delay. The centre the centre includes a Hungry Jacks and Zarraffa's Coffee shop. File

New Enterprise Incentive Scheme: 8,600 places per year

NEIS is a program delivered by a network of 21 providers who provide individualised help for job seekers to become self-employed business owners.

It provides job seekers with accredited small business training and business mentoring for up to 52 weeks, income support for up to 39 weeks (NEIS Allowance) and NEIS Rental Assistance for up to 26 weeks (if eligible) and personalised mentoring and support from a NEIS provider in the first year of the new business to help a job seeker put their business idea into practice. A total of 8,600 NEIS places are available nationally each year.

Construction boom: More than 2000 roles

More than 2000 workers will be employed to build the new $15 million aged care facility at Eastern Heights.

Bulimba based builders Badge have been awarded the contract to deliver the 100 residence precinct by early 2018.

Badge construction manager Brett Smith said there will be about 120 workers on site each day at the height of the project, in March and April next year.

"Throughout the construction we will have about 2000 people employed, including contractors, builders, trade workers and admin staff," Mr Smith said.

Another jobs boost will coincide with Redbank Plains Town Centre facelift.

Ripley Town Centre File

Retail and business boom: More than 200 positions

Ripley Town Centre is already 80% sold or close to being sold to Coles, a medical centre, pharmacy, dentist, vet, barber and food outlets.

The construction contract for the development is out at tender and Sekisui House anticipate to start early next year.

Stage one of the project is expected to deliver more than 100 jobs during construction and ongoing employment opportunities to more than 100 locals. Joining the retail development ranks are a Puma service station at West Ipswich, restaurants at Redbank Plains town centre and the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

Rachel's top tips to get a job

Do:

Have good presentation and make eye contact

Have accountability

Have a proper email address with a name in it, not a "made up kids email address". "It screams a lack of maturity, anyone I have employed with a silly email address has ended up a disaster," she said.

Don't: