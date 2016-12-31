38°
News

Where Ipswich jobs will come from in 2017

Emma Clarke
| 31st Dec 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOBS for people with all sort of skills are awaiting Ipswich employment seekers in the New Year.

There are plenty of opportunities on the table for local residents moving into 2017 and equal incentive for businesses and companies to create new roles.

Major developments and government schemes are creating thousands of long-term roles while construction and retail projects are helping job seekers get a foot in the door.

Ipswich unemployment rates rose to 8.3% last month, however the youth jobless rate fell to 13.4%.

Cactus Espresso Bar owner Rachel Nolan has seen some of those job seekers walk through her door.

She said up to 10 people contacted her every week looking for a potential job - a figure which had been consistent year on year.

"We have a steady stream of applicants and my sense is that it's pretty tight out there are hard to get a start," Ms Nolan said.

 

"I expect we will continue to have people dropping by looking for a job."

Ms Nolan said the key to finding a job was confidence.

"It is difficult to get a start but good people are worth their weight in gold," she said.

"If you present confidently and respectfully there are opportunities, it's hard to maintain your confidence when you are getting knocked back but keep going because there are opportunities out there."

Here's where job seekers should be looking for positions in 2017:

Youth jobs incentives: $20,000 per employer

LOCAL businesses who take on an unemployed young person will be thrown a $20,000 boost.

The State Government's Back to Work Youth Boost urges businesses to consider a young person looking for work when filling vacancies.

Employment Minister Grace Grace said more than 460 employers across the state had engaged almost 900 employees since the Back to Work initiative started and a further 400 applications were being processed.

"If you're an employer who is thinking of hiring, get in touch with our local Back to Work team and put yourself in line for a support payment of up to $20,000," Ms Grace said.

Ipswich unemployment rates rose to 8.3% last month however the youth jobless rate fell to 13.4%.

The State Government has also splashed the cash on other job-creating initiatives:

$200 million Jobs and Regional Growth Package including $20 million over two years for the new Made in Queensland program providing support to Queensland's manufacturing sector and $500,000 to identify barriers to employing local jobseekers.

$200 million Works for Queensland program to support local councils across the state undertaking job-creating, maintenance or minor infrastructure projects.

National Disability Insurance Scheme: 13,000 jobs

MORE than 13,000 new jobs are forecast to be created in disability services in the next three years under the NDIS roll-out.

The data is part of in a new analysis of the NDIS in Queensland, the Market Position Statement, released by the National Disability Insurance Agency.

"The Report confirms that the NDIS will not only transform the lives of tens of thousands of Queenslanders but also support jobs," Minister for Social Services Christian Porter said.

"We expect that the disability services market in Queensland will grow from around $1.8 billion at present to approximately $4.3 billion in 2020.

The NDIS will become available in Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset from 1 July 2017.

$140m fast-tracked road works: 16,000 jobs

A $140 million job-boosting road safety and road network renewal works package will be fast-tracked across Queensland over the next year and a half, creating 16,000 jobs.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he'd pushed the department to look hard at what work could be brought forward to deliver vital road upgrades sooner.

"Importantly, it will mean more jobs opportunities will be available sooner, particularly in regional Queensland," he said.

"The funding opportunity was identified in the Queensland Transport Road Investment Program (QTRIP) which is delivering record funding for road and transport projects of more than $20 billion over four years and creating nearly 16,000 jobs."

Puma Service Station to serve first customers:The Puma Service Centre in West Ipswich was tipped to open before the end of the year when construction started.Puma has confirmed drivers will be waiting until January before they can fill up at the new bowsers.A Puma spokesperson blamed local roadworks for the delay. The centre the centre includes a Hungry Jacks and Zarraffa's Coffee shop.
Puma Service Station to serve first customers:The Puma Service Centre in West Ipswich was tipped to open before the end of the year when construction started.Puma has confirmed drivers will be waiting until January before they can fill up at the new bowsers.A Puma spokesperson blamed local roadworks for the delay. The centre the centre includes a Hungry Jacks and Zarraffa's Coffee shop. File

New Enterprise Incentive Scheme: 8,600 places per year

NEIS is a program delivered by a network of 21 providers who provide individualised help for job seekers to become self-employed business owners.

It provides job seekers with accredited small business training and business mentoring for up to 52 weeks, income support for up to 39 weeks (NEIS Allowance) and NEIS Rental Assistance for up to 26 weeks (if eligible) and personalised mentoring and support from a NEIS provider in the first year of the new business to help a job seeker put their business idea into practice. A total of 8,600 NEIS places are available nationally each year.

Construction boom: More than 2000 roles

More than 2000 workers will be employed to build the new $15 million aged care facility at Eastern Heights.

Bulimba based builders Badge have been awarded the contract to deliver the 100 residence precinct by early 2018.

Badge construction manager Brett Smith said there will be about 120 workers on site each day at the height of the project, in March and April next year.

"Throughout the construction we will have about 2000 people employed, including contractors, builders, trade workers and admin staff," Mr Smith said.

Another jobs boost will coincide with Redbank Plains Town Centre facelift.

Ripley Town Centre
Ripley Town Centre File

Retail and business boom: More than 200 positions

Ripley Town Centre is already 80% sold or close to being sold to Coles, a medical centre, pharmacy, dentist, vet, barber and food outlets.

The construction contract for the development is out at tender and Sekisui House anticipate to start early next year.

Stage one of the project is expected to deliver more than 100 jobs during construction and ongoing employment opportunities to more than 100 locals. Joining the retail development ranks are a Puma service station at West Ipswich, restaurants at Redbank Plains town centre and the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

Rachel's top tips to get a job

Do:

  • Have good presentation and make eye contact
  • Have accountability
  • Have a proper email address with a name in it, not a "made up kids email address". "It screams a lack of maturity, anyone I have employed with a silly email address has ended up a disaster," she said.

Don't:

  • Don't shuffle in as though meeting Centrelink requirements
  • Don't have limited availability
  • Don't dress and present unprofessionally
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich employment ipswich jobs jobs

Just In

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

AFTER unsuspecting customers across the country got the shock of their lives using Uber last New Year’s, the company has got in early with price-surge warnings.

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

2016: The year the Ipswich mall died

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall will close January 1.

THE writing was on the wall for the Ipswich CBD mall in 2016.

Where Ipswich jobs will come from in 2017

NEW ROLES: Plenty of construction is popping up around Ipswich with a positive indication of new jobs. (inset) Cactus Espresso owner Rachel Nolan.

Need a job? Plenty on offer in New Year

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

NOT everyone is convinced that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are officially a couple.

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

Dating Gamer Killer’s life to become subject of new TV movie

The Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

The handsome man on the game show had a dark secret

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Supermodel Miranda Kerr (right) leads the floral-themed ladies at her brother’s wedding.

Miranda Kerr's brother has married his boyfriend

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further, properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!