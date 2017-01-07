Where ice cream melts in less than 30 seconds

Ashleigh Howarth travelled to Marble Bar, which is known as the hottest town in Australia.

AT THE hottest place in Australia, it took less than 30 seconds for the Bubble O' Bill ice cream that I had just purchased to melt in my hands.

I had just walked out of the small convenience store in the Western Australian town of Marble Bar when the frozen treat turned to liquid before I could even jump back into the nice air-conditioned car.

The focus of this story is the beautiful scenery which I had just witnessed while I was out exploring the Pilbara with my family.

I had travelled to the mining town of Port Hedland for my Christmas holidays so I could spend some quality time with loved ones.

While I was there, I was fortunate enough to do some sight seeing of the vast, dusty and red desert.

We jumped in the four wheel drives and headed 218km south-east of Port Hedland across the Pilbara to the very small town of Marble Bar. Marble Bar has gained the reputation of being Australia's hottest town after having 161 consecutive days between 1923-24 where the mercury did not drop below 37.8 degrees. In summer, the thermometer can reach above 50 degrees.

Marble Bar has a very small community with a few amenities such as cafes, a pub and accommodation.

It is in Marble Bar you will find a spectacular rock formation which looks like marble.

At first it is hard to see why, but what you need to do is to wet the rocks down with a bucket of water and all the beautiful red, oranges and browns of the rock sparkle in the sunlight. The rocks are made of a mineral called jasper.

When settlers first explored the region, they mistook the jasper for marble, hence the name.

There is plenty to see and explore. Chinaman's Pool and Marble Bar Pool are popular places for visitors and locals to have a picnic and a cool down.

At the jasper deposits, visitors can take a small piece of rock home as a souvenir.

There are also many places to explore and snap beautiful scenic pictures. There are many gorges to explore, some of which are only accessible by four wheel drive.

If you are out that way, be sure to add Marble Bar to your itinerary.

While there, you could also check out Port Hedland and see some of the longest trains in the world carrying iron ore out to the dozens of ships who come into the harbour every day.

If you happen to see a train, just give the driver a wave. You never know, it might just be my dad at the controls.