When you're in a panic, here's a mechanic

Ask our Facebook readers who's the best mechanic in Ipswich and it's clear MAS Automotive is a popular choice.

The family-owned business which has service centres in Ipswich, Redbank and Sumner Park was the clear favourite with our likers.

There were many complimentary posts including this from Amanda Jaye: "MAS Automotive are not only awesome mechanics but also have a social conscience and support their community. They have donated and support many not-for-profit activities to support young people in the Ipswich and surrounding regions. Hands down the best business in Ipswich!" And she wasn't alone, Lisa Holman wrote: "Want it done right? Want it done fast? Want it done by friendly people? MAS Automotive all the way!"

Here are some of our readers other recommendations for the city's top mechanic. You can see the full list at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes

Becca Lauren, Emma Creighton and Angela Wilson-stone are fans of Auto Mobile Magic at Rocklea. Sarrah Graham wrote: "They are hard working and so reliable. They go out of their way to help people even though they are going through tough times. They have a heart of gold. They donate and support fundraisers such as the Dirty Downunder 4x4 breast cancer run which raised money towards breast cancer. Emma Creighton Automobile magic, would not go anywhere else.

AutoCare Ipswich were the popular choice with many including Danielle Waka and Olivia Maree.

For Karen James Trelour look no further than Kropps Mechanical at Bundamba. "Graham amd the team have been looking after our vehicles for over 12 years. Friendly, reliable amd always accomodating for unforeseen emergencies."

Ipswich City Mechanical is the go to mechanic for Scott James, Adam Clay and Fiona Greenwood, who wrote: "Definitely Ipswich city mechanical. They've looked after me for years and very fast turn arounds to get my cars back on the road. They also sent me a text reminding me of my rego!"

Allannah Jackson and friends recommended Steve Mcdowell at West Ipswich. "He's the best!"

Nickey Elwell, Sharon Janssen, Steven Bell and others were fans of Kinnanes Car Clinic. "Great guys with loads of knowledge. Always do a great job. Wonderful service, honest and helpful!"

And for Sharon Jones, Tara Milcic and David Bowles it's Powertune 4x4 in Turley St. "Best and most honest service in Ipswich! Andrew and the crew at Powertune are friendly, helpful and female friendly. Best mechanics around... and not only in Ipswich!"