STORM DEBRIS: When the council will get to your street

RESIDENTS still waiting for the council to collect green waste following a violent Sunday afternoon storm that lashed Ipswich before Christmas shouldn't be waiting much longer.

The council began the free collection on December 28 with a skeleton crew of staff and by December 30 had cleared the rubbish from three suburbs; Wulkuraka, Ebbw Vale and Dinmore.

Today the council has confirmed there are 13 trucks on the road working through the remaining suburbs identified by the council as the worse affected by the storm.

It's expected the pick-ups will be finished in Chuwar, Deebing Heights and North Booval by the end of the day with the rest to be carried out before the end of the week.

On December 18 power was cut to almost 5000 homes as the fast moving storm lashed the region producing winds of up to 100kmh.

In the aftermath the council identified 18 suburbs where the storm caused significant damage.

Those areas were offered the free green waste collection and residents were invited to dump any tree debris at the Riverview Transfer Station for free.

Residents in areas that didn't make the list, but also suffered storm damage, can call the council's call centre to have their case for assistance assessed individually.

The council's call centre can be reached on 3810 6666.

Suburbs offered free green waste collection;