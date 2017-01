DEAD GUMS: Old trees have been allegedly poisoned at a property on Quay St Bundaberg.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

IF the council is not going to assume responsibility for damage caused by falling trees onto private property, they need to either trim or cut down trees that could cause damage.

A change in insurance cover to include this type of damage may also be indicated. .. not an act of God but an act of council.

LORETTA BEEKHUYZEN

Tivoli