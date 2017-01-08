When bulldozer wreaked destruction, locals had other plans

HEADLINES on an article in the Queensland Times on December 2, 1966, read citizens object to Hill change.

The citizens of Ipswich were up in arms when it was learnt that a City Council bulldozer had levelled most of the historical lime hill near Cunningham's Knoll on Limestone Hill.

Mr Les Thomas, president of the Ipswich Historical society said: "I was shocked to learn of the removal of this most historic landmark. This monument of what was the first industry in Ipswich and Queensland was of historical importance. Many natives of this city and district will be incensed at this unforgivable destruction."

The City Engineer, Mr G Kennedy, rang Mr Thomas and assured him that every endeavour would be made to replace the lime hill near Cunningham's Knoll.

Mr Thomas stated: "Although I do not consider that the lime hill can be completely restored I am pleased to see that official action has been taken on the matter such an unwarranted act is not likely to occur again."

Shortly after, the hill of limestone was restored as best as possible by Council workmen.

Among well-known Ipswich men who wrote letters protesting about this destruction were Stuart Patterson, chairman Ipswich Beautification Council, Allan Whybird, WJ Berry and Thomas Shapcott.

Part of the editorial of the QT read: "That City Council bulldozer on Thursday stirred up more than what one correspondent in today's issue (3/12/66) issue referred to as "The Old Hummock. Full marks to those citizens who were up in arms about this puzzling changing of the face of the limestone hill on which a town was raised.

"There are occasions on which demolition must occur in the cause of progress or city beautification, but surely this was not one of them.

"Apparently an attempt is being made to restore the area as near as possible to its original state, but this will be difficult. Once again, it seems, the public is to be kept in the dark as to the reason for this decision and whose it was.

"This is as disturbing a feature of the whole affair as any - nobody is prepared to let us know what the explanation is.

Will this also be discussed in committee?

"We derive no pleasure from continually complaining about this reluctance on the part of elected representatives to tell us 'the score'."

FATHER OF QUEENSLAND PRESS

EARLY in 1846, the merchants of Brisbane, which then had a population of only 829, were astonished when Arthur Sydney Lyon arrived from Sydney to canvass the possibility of starting a newspaper in Moreton Bay.

Lyon received sufficient promises of support to encourage him to commence the venture.

With James Swan as printer and publisher, Lyon brought out the first issue of "The Moreton Bay Courier" on June 20, 1846.

Lyon and Swan could not agree and in December 1857 Swan took sole control.

In 1850, Lyon brought out another newspaper "The Moreton Bay Free Press" for Mr Buckley and he remained editor until 1855.

Also in 1855, Mr Lyon brought out his third journal, "The North Australian", published in Ipswich.

He remained with this only a short time and in 1858 squatter friends financed a fourth journal for him in Drayton, "The Darling Downs Gazette".

By establishing the first four newspapers in Queensland, Arthur Lyon earned the title of Father of the Queensland Press.

Lyon was born in 1817 and died in 1861.

Founding committee of the Later Years Limited.

LATER YEARS

A BRANCH OF "Later years Limited" was formed in Ipswich in June 1987.

The founding committee consisted of John Freckleton as president, Bill Ashburn as secretary and Helen Ashburn as treasurer.

A function committee had as its members Val Hart, Sylvia Burke, Betty Tuddingham, Margaret Shaw and Shirley Muller.

This committee would be responsible for organising morning teas featuring guest speakers, bus trips, theatre evenings, film shows etc.

Later Years Limited was actually founded in 1976 as a non-profit community organisation for the more mature population.

As a public company limited by guarantee, there were no shareholders and no dividends paid. All members shared the benefits and surplus funds were donated to activities assisting the ageing.

The board of directors was headed by Mr Everard Compton and among other directors was Sir Llew Edwards.