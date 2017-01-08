30°
Community

When bulldozer wreaked destruction, locals had other plans

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Jonston | 8th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Limestone Hill almost levelled by City Council bulldozer.
Limestone Hill almost levelled by City Council bulldozer.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEADLINES on an article in the Queensland Times on December 2, 1966, read citizens object to Hill change.

The citizens of Ipswich were up in arms when it was learnt that a City Council bulldozer had levelled most of the historical lime hill near Cunningham's Knoll on Limestone Hill.

Mr Les Thomas, president of the Ipswich Historical society said: "I was shocked to learn of the removal of this most historic landmark. This monument of what was the first industry in Ipswich and Queensland was of historical importance. Many natives of this city and district will be incensed at this unforgivable destruction."

The City Engineer, Mr G Kennedy, rang Mr Thomas and assured him that every endeavour would be made to replace the lime hill near Cunningham's Knoll.

Mr Thomas stated: "Although I do not consider that the lime hill can be completely restored I am pleased to see that official action has been taken on the matter such an unwarranted act is not likely to occur again."

Shortly after, the hill of limestone was restored as best as possible by Council workmen.

Among well-known Ipswich men who wrote letters protesting about this destruction were Stuart Patterson, chairman Ipswich Beautification Council, Allan Whybird, WJ Berry and Thomas Shapcott.

Part of the editorial of the QT read: "That City Council bulldozer on Thursday stirred up more than what one correspondent in today's issue (3/12/66) issue referred to as "The Old Hummock. Full marks to those citizens who were up in arms about this puzzling changing of the face of the limestone hill on which a town was raised.

"There are occasions on which demolition must occur in the cause of progress or city beautification, but surely this was not one of them.

"Apparently an attempt is being made to restore the area as near as possible to its original state, but this will be difficult. Once again, it seems, the public is to be kept in the dark as to the reason for this decision and whose it was.

"This is as disturbing a feature of the whole affair as any - nobody is prepared to let us know what the explanation is.

Will this also be discussed in committee?

"We derive no pleasure from continually complaining about this reluctance on the part of elected representatives to tell us 'the score'."

FATHER OF QUEENSLAND PRESS

EARLY in 1846, the merchants of Brisbane, which then had a population of only 829, were astonished when Arthur Sydney Lyon arrived from Sydney to canvass the possibility of starting a newspaper in Moreton Bay.

Lyon received sufficient promises of support to encourage him to commence the venture.

With James Swan as printer and publisher, Lyon brought out the first issue of "The Moreton Bay Courier" on June 20, 1846.

Lyon and Swan could not agree and in December 1857 Swan took sole control.

In 1850, Lyon brought out another newspaper "The Moreton Bay Free Press" for Mr Buckley and he remained editor until 1855.

Also in 1855, Mr Lyon brought out his third journal, "The North Australian", published in Ipswich.

He remained with this only a short time and in 1858 squatter friends financed a fourth journal for him in Drayton, "The Darling Downs Gazette".

By establishing the first four newspapers in Queensland, Arthur Lyon earned the title of Father of the Queensland Press.

Lyon was born in 1817 and died in 1861.

 

Founding committee of the Later Years Limited.
Founding committee of the Later Years Limited.

LATER YEARS

A BRANCH OF "Later years Limited" was formed in Ipswich in June 1987.

The founding committee consisted of John Freckleton as president, Bill Ashburn as secretary and Helen Ashburn as treasurer.

A function committee had as its members Val Hart, Sylvia Burke, Betty Tuddingham, Margaret Shaw and Shirley Muller.

This committee would be responsible for organising morning teas featuring guest speakers, bus trips, theatre evenings, film shows etc.

Later Years Limited was actually founded in 1976 as a non-profit community organisation for the more mature population.

As a public company limited by guarantee, there were no shareholders and no dividends paid. All members shared the benefits and surplus funds were donated to activities assisting the ageing.

The board of directors was headed by Mr Everard Compton and among other directors was Sir Llew Edwards.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston history opinion times past

Friends support One Nation candidate dumped over homophobia

Friends support One Nation candidate dumped over homophobia

FRIENDS of dumped Bundamba One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin have posted messages of support after she was thrown out of Pauline Hanson's party.

Summernats death: Tributes flow for 'good bloke'

Luke Newsome and partner Caity Lye.

Luke Newsome fell off the back of a ute at the car festival

LETTER: Keep ball rolling on common sense

Now we have to move on other motorway issues that do not make sense

LETTER: Hospital staff deserve recognition

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

Too often these people don't receive the recognition they deserve

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Blur, Bjork, Radiohead and Savage Garden were just some big names that had a great year.

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Keeper delivers great read

My Family's Keeper by Brad Haddin.

Story explores Haddin family's cancer battle

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE HOME ON PREMIER SIZED BLOCK&quot;

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket never manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $489,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Bellbird Park Stylish Brick

5 Walker Street, Bellbird Park 4300

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Bellbird Park where established properties can be purchased below what it cost you to build a new property and best of...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 17/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 17/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Company behind $40m Ipswich CBD project missing in action

The original Ellenborough Towers design.

Time is almost up for developers to get out their shovels

LAND GRAB: Fears for future of Ipswich pony club

ANXIOUS WAIT: Allen Zahnow, President City of Ipswich Pony Club INC wants a committment in writing.

President concerned about council 'land grab'

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!