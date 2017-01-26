WHAT'S OPEN: Where to get a pie in Ipswich on Australian Day

THERE is plenty of hard working Australian spirit alive in Ipswich today as businesses, restaurants, cafes and shops open for trade.

Viva Italia is serving up a 'koala in the creek' with fish and chips meals. Viva Italia

Fancy a pie? Old Fernvale Bakery will be serving up their traditional famous meat pies, sandwiches and baked goods from 5am to 7pm.

Cactus Espresso Bar on Brisbane St is open from 7am to 3pm while Rafter and Rose on Ellenborough St will be serving food and drinks from 7am to 12pm.

Viva Italia is open and serving a 'koala in the creek' with every kids fish and chips meal.

Queens Park Cafe is trading from 9.30am to 2pm and Hogs Breath Cafe is open from 11am with no public holiday surcharge.

Shopping centres and grocery stores

Riverlink Shopping Centre is open from 10am to 4pm.

Redbank Plaza 9am to 6pm.

Orion Springfield Central 10am to 4pm

Booval Fair 10am to 4pm