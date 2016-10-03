What's open in Ipswich for the public holiday Monday

TODAY may be the Queen's Birthday public holiday, but it doesn't mean all of Ipswich has shut up shop.
We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat throughout the day.
Fourthchild Cafe 8am to 3pm
Nourish Cafe from 7.30am
Tower Central Cafe 6.30am-4pm
Riverlink Shopping Centre 10am to 4pm (major stores and restaurant hours will vary)
Limelight Cinema 9.30am to 9.45pm
Redbank Plaza 9am to 5.30pm
Woolworths Ipswich stores 9am-6pm
Coles Ipswich stores 9am-6pm
Aldi 8.30am-8pm
Ipswich Art Gallery 10am-5pm
Ipswich Library 9am-5pm
Queens Park Cafe 9am-5pm
Colleges Crossing Cafe 9am-4pm