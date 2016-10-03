What's open in Ipswich for the public holiday Monday

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

TODAY may be the Queen's Birthday public holiday, but it doesn't mean all of Ipswich has shut up shop.

We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat throughout the day.

Fourthchild Cafe 8am to 3pm

Nourish Cafe from 7.30am

Jackson Coad, 5, at the Ipswich Art Gallery. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Tower Central Cafe 6.30am-4pm

Riverlink Shopping Centre 10am to 4pm (major stores and restaurant hours will vary)

Limelight Cinema 9.30am to 9.45pm

Redbank Plaza 9am to 5.30pm

Woolworths Ipswich stores 9am-6pm

Coles Ipswich stores 9am-6pm

Aldi 8.30am-8pm

Fourthchild cafe in the Ipswich CBD. Top of Town. Rob Williams

Ipswich Art Gallery 10am-5pm

Ipswich Library 9am-5pm

Queens Park Cafe 9am-5pm

Colleges Crossing Cafe 9am-4pm