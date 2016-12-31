What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Ipswich City Council's New Year's Eve 2016

Tonight, North Ipswich Reserve, 5.30-9.30pm

This free event will include free children's rides, roving entertainment, food stalls, live music and a fireworks finale.

Special appearances by Paw Patrol and Trolls characters alongside the Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, fire dancers and live band Lure.

Parking is available in the area, or you can catch the train to Ipswich Station and walk across the David Trumpy Bridge.

Goodna Royal Mail Hotel NYE Masquerade Party

Tonight, Royal Mail Hotel, Brisbane Tce, Goodna, 6.30pm-1am

The hotel's first NYE Masquerade Party will feature three live bands.

Byron Short & the Sunset Junkies followed by Dezzie D & the Stingrayz, and Blues Arcadia will rock through to the New Year.

Pre-sale tickets will be $15 or $25 on the night, which will have a masquerade theme with a prize for the best mask on the night and plenty of lucky door prizes.

Club Metro NYE 2016 party

Tonight, Hotel Metropole, Top of Town, 6pm-4am

Featuring live DJs. Party boys SCNDL will kick off celebrations and the glamorous KATE FØXX and Jess Ne Ville see in the New Year.

Orion Hotel Blanco Party

Tonight 6pm-4am, Orion Hotel Springfield

Radio Killers and DJ Enzzo will perform live.

Coronation Hotel New Year's bash

Tonight, Coronation Hotel, Brisbane St West Ipswich, 7pm-midnight

Local Ipswich band Secondhand Toothbrush will play, along with Middle-Earth, Asylum of Voices, Johnny Cyrus and His Band of Ghosts and DJNYX.

ICON community, Celebrating Our Community

Tonight, Robelle Domain, Springfield, 5-9pm

Designed for local families, the event will include a great line-up of live entertainment, food and drinks stalls, fireworks and more.

For more visit the ICON Community Inc Facebook page.

Walloon Saloon family night

Tonight, Walloon Saloon, Queen St, Walloon, 6-9pm, plus midnight fireworks

Take the family for a night out at Walloon Saloon where there will be face painting, fireworks and entertainment from Kingdom of Clowns Band. The night kicks off around 6pm when the face painting starts, followed by a fireworks display at 9pm and again at midnight.