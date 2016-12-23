What these little yellow boxes mean for motorists

The yellow trailers have started appearing on highways around Toowoomba and Ipswich.

SMALL yellow boxes have started appearing on highways around Toowoomba and if you're a lead-foot take note.

The new "speed camera trailers" are being rolled out as police ramp up their traffic blitz during Christmas.

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas where it is not currently safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

One of the cameras has already been spotted on the Warrego Hwy near Blacksoil, pointing towards Toowoomba.

Residents have taken to social media to warn others about the new cameras.

"Everyone please remember to slow down this lovely yellow trailer will get you for speeding it's on the middle strip just outside the wreckers at Blacksoil," one woman said.

"Queensland has had a devastating start to the Christmas holidays on our roads, recording 15 fatalities since our road safety campaign commenced on December 9," Commissioner Ian Stewart said.

"Excessive speed continues to be a significant issue in Queensland with about one in four road fatalities involving a speeding motorist.

"That is why speed management and enforcement remains a priority for police as we do everything we can to create a safer environment on our roads."

The trailers will not replace current speed detection methods of high visibility patrols, mobile speed camera deployments or fixed camera systems used by police.

"Motorists can expect a saturation of speed enforcement activity right across the state with police targeting drivers putting themselves and all other road users at risk just before Christmas," Comm Stewart said.