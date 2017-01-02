Ipswich MP reveals wish list for 2017

EMPLOYMENT opportunities and infrastructure growth are at the top of Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard's wish list for 2017.

The ALP member said the past 12 months had been a successful one for her electorate, and that she hoped the next year would bring just as many benefits to the region.

"I'm proud of the things we've achieved by working together - for example I was able to secure $1.5m in funding for the long awaited Safe Cycling facility as well as $17m for local schools to name just a few," she said.

"Importantly, for Ipswich commuters, the Palaszczuk government has committed $200m, providing 50% of the required funding to complete the upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway to Darra to Rocklea."

Looking to the future, the Ipswich MP said she would be working closely with her colleagues in Queensland Parliament and with Ipswich councillors at a local level to nail down some long-term goals for the city.

"I will continue to strive to keep Ipswich in front in 2017 and beyond," she said.

"We are the fastest growing city in south-east Queensland which means we need to provide employment opportunities as well as infrastructure to ensure people have what they require to live meaningful lives with the right balance.

"Ipswich City Council have bold and exciting plans to revitalise the centre of Ipswich in addition to plans to build an Ipswich Performing Arts Centre and the Norman Street Bridge.

"I will continue to work closely with them to ensure that the state government assists wherever possible."

Ms Howard said another priority for her as a state member was to push for the much-needed upgrade of the Cunningham Hwy intersection at Yamanto.

"I have already had conversations with the Mark Bailey, Minister for Main Roads, and the Federal Member for Blair, Hon Shayne Neumann about this and they are well aware of the urgent need for funding to get this infrastructure installed," she said.

"The Ipswich community is diverse and I know that people's lives are getting busier.

" I, along with my electorate staff, will work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard.

"I will continue to run mobile offices in 2017 so that people can discuss any concerns or ideas they'd like to share.

" My electorate office at Booval is not just a building with my name and photo on it - it's a place where I want people to feel welcome and be heard by their local state government representative."