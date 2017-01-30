What it takes to have a street named in your honour

WHAT does it take to have a road or street named in your honour?

There is strict criteria to meet to make road and street history in Somerset and the council quite literally consults the history books to choose a name sensitive to the region's past.

Eight new roads in the Somerset Region where christened Schloss Rd, Grehan Lane, Batten Rd, Vorpagel Rd, Bachmann Rd, Copley Lane, Soden Lane and Wise Lane this week.

The road names were suggested after the council consulted historical records, spoke with historical society members and undertook public consultation.

The council draws on local history book "Confidence and Tradition" and other historical information, Honour Boards and Honour Rolls, the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multi-cultural Affairs and language groups as advised by that department.

Wise Lane was named after a fallen soldier on the Toogoolawah RSL Honour Roll.

The names are consistent with the council's place naming policy with respect to pioneering landholders and fallen servicemen.