Wet weekend won't offer respite from heat wave

STORMY WEATHER: A map of Queensland showing rainfall totals for the last seven days. Between 80 and 90mms was recorded as falling across Ipswich in one hour during Sunday's deluge.

SUNDAY'S storms provided only brief respite from the extreme heat experienced in Ipswich over the weekend.

Despite causing some flash flooding, the fast moving clouds brought some much needed rain, with falls up to 100mm recorded within a short period at Churchill and South Ripley.

Goodna copped the brunt of the rain, recording 79mm on Sunday night, while significant falls of 50mm or higher were seen at Peak Crossing, Redbank Plains, Collingwood Park and Rosewood.

Unfortunately, the bulk of the rain missed the Lockyer Valley, with Laidley and Gatton receiving less than 20mm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the bulk of calls to SES on Sunday came from Ipswich in the 90 minutes to 9.30pm.

There were 35 calls for help in the area, mostly for leaky roofs and flash flooding. The SES received 68 calls across the state in the 12 hours since 9am.

The outlook for the rest of the week in Ipswich is for a return to the blistering heat experienced prior to the storms.

A maximum of 34 is forecast today, before the mercury climbs to 38 tomorrow.

Temperatures should remain in the mid-to-high 30s until Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns there is a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday, but a cooler change won't arrive until late Saturday.