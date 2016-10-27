Wet finish to day

A STORM cell tracking northeast across the Border Ranges is likely to bring a wet end to the work day for Boonah and parts of Ipswich.

The cell, which has already dumped more than 50mm of rain on Urbenville in northern New South Wales, is tracking northeast, and is the subject of severe storm warning in New South Wales.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has not issued a warning for southeast Queensland, this cell has the potential to develop into severe weather as it crosses the border.

Based on current radar tracks, the storm is headed for Boonah and Beaudesert, with Harrisville also likely to receive heavy rain, along with southeast Ipswich.

