'We're determined to stay': shop owner

WOOLWORTHS may have left the building, but not everyone will be following suit and some are hoping the loss will see redevelopment plans fast tracked.

On Tuesday Woolworths told staff the store would close on January 1, casting doubt onto the chances of survival for other retailers.

But the reaction from shop owners hasn't been one of doom and gloom.

For some this is simply part of a lull, one they've seen before and are prepared to weather the storm.

Birch Caroll and Coyle cinemas have assured the council they'll be staying following the upcoming redevelopment; so will the optometrist and the pharmacy.

For almost 40 years Discount Drug Stores owner Bob Slater has watched the CBD go through cycles of 'boom and bust'.

He's hoping Woolworths' departure will see construction on the revamp, scheduled for mid-next year, kick off earlier.

"It's putting pressure on the council to get things moving. There has been so much talk for so long and now we need action," he said.

Discount Drug Stores Ipswich owner Bob Slater. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Mr Slater said while business could be better, he probably hadn't suffered as badly as some other retailers, given he had a strong customer base.

"My biggest worry is that this may lead to some of the shops that have been hanging on closing down.

"We are determined to stay. I want to be part of the new precinct once the construction is finished."

Developer epc.Pacific has partenered with council to deliver a new CBD that focuses on experiences, food and entertainment.

The company's managing director said the CBD needed a point of difference, not necessarily a supermarket.

"The city's soul is not and should not be a supermarket, it needs to be a place that is accessible, inviting, fun, dynamic and safe and provides a central place of gathering and activity for the entire community," Mr Smith said.