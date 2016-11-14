Welcome to Swickers

A WARM Ipswich welcome to our friends from Kingaroy. The community was dealt a huge blow when fire ripped through the Swickers Bacon Factory last weekend, and 120 workers are now part of the Ipswich community. The Swickers boners are working in a processing facility at Wulkuraka and are staying in Ipswich hotels until a temporary housing facility can be built.

Remembrance Day a time to pause

Ipswich turned out in big numbers to recognise the service and sacrifice of the men in the First World War and is a time to pause and give thanks for the way of life that we enjoy today.

Coalminers memorial in historic pour

Stage 2 of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial continues to take shape at Limestone Park. This is a community effort with O'Connell Agencies, Boral and Pump It Up Concrete Pumping getting behind the project. The new-look memorial opens on December 4.

Wishing Tree campaign kicks off

Kmart has kicked off its annual Wishing Tree campaign with Ipswich stores accepting donations for the less fortunate in our community. Gifts will be distributed by The Salvation Army and Mission Australia. Details on the Kmart website.

Kids will love Baptist Church upgrades

The Kruger Parade Baptist Church playgroup has installed new playground equipment at its Redbank base. The group is committed to the safety, protection and wellbeing of children .

Albert and Betty celebrate big 65

Happy 65th wedding anniversary to Albert and Betty Ross. The Brassall couple marked the milestone with family ahead of their special celebration last Thursday.

Bookface a great friend of authors

Bookface at Orion Springfield Central continues to support emerging authors with brothers Marc and James Lindsay launching Plato Wyngard and the Valley of the Immortals last week. The boys' first collaboration is a great read for ages 10 and up.

River 949 supports Red Cross campaign

A big thanks to the team from River 949 for getting behind the Australian Red Cross Blood Service campaign for 25 donations a day in Ipswich. The service collects about 25,000 donations a week across Australia. Visit the Red Cross website for local donation points.

McHappy Day a raging success story

McHappy Day was again a big success in our city and I was proud to play my part. To the people I served at Booval and Springfield - I hope you enjoyed your Big Macs. This year's event also marked the 25th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House.

10th birthday for medical centre

Redbank Plaza Medical Centre celebrated its 10th birthday in style with a newly renovated practice. The surgery is now three times its original size with Hearing Life and QML also on site and Go Vita health foods next door.

Run for Life raises needed funds

The Greater Springfield Run for Life raised much-needed money for Westside Community Care at the weekend.

Congratulations to Pastor Phil Cutcliffe and his team for another tremendous family (and dog) friendly event.