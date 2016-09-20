Weird and wonderful tastes of beer

HAVE you ever tried a tomato and sage infused saison beer, a peanut butter choc sweet stout or a key lime American pale ale?

These were just three examples of the fermented creations at this year's annual Queensland Amateur Brewing Championships.

Competition coordinator Mark Davies said there was a record number of entries this year.

"No less than 127 brewers entered 463 different beer, meads and ciders," he said.

"This is certainly a record for Queensland and I think it may turn out to be the biggest of all the state competitions."

The Tap'd Bar in The Prince Alfred Hotel was buzzing with activity as 50 judges, 12 stewards and other helpers went about their work in trying to find the best on the weekend.

The 2016 Queensland Amateur Brewing Championships were held over the weekend at the Prince Alfred Hotel in Booval. Judge Michael Page. David Nielsen

Mr Davies praised the competition saying it was a really good community activity which helped people both produce a good quality product and trains them in sensible use of alcohol.

"The main objective of competitions like this is to give brewers feedback on their beers and to help them improve the quality of beer they are producing."

Chief steward Tony Brown was delighted with the event coming to Ipswich.

"As a home brewer and a member of the Ipswich Brewers Union, it's fantastic that we can hold the state championship here in Ipswich," he said.

"Ipswich isn't really known as a hub for craft brewers and home brewing.

"A lot of people are surprised when they come here and see that we have a pub like Tap'd with 72 beers on tap and we also have the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery."