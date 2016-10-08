WATCH: Graffiti disgrace, compo woe and racist letter row

Here it is!

Our first official episode of the QTV - This Week program, featuring some of the QT's best stories of the week in an all new format.

This week's lead story is on the disgraceful graffiti that was left behind at the Raceview Shopping Centre over the weekend. Can the police catch those responsible?

Also, we've got a great segment on business owner Tony Halpin, who says he is yet to be compensated for land that was resumed by the government for the Ipswich Motorway upgrade. Turns out he's not the only one.

We'll also look at reader feedback from this week's big story on the racial slur directed at Goodna Eagles Rugby League captain Ramon Fillipine, and we'll cross to the sports desk to get the latest on the action from reporter Ben Wilmott.

Teaming up with the University of Southern Queensland's talented broadcast media students and lecturers, the QT will now be producing this TV news bulletin each Saturday.

So sit back and enjoy.