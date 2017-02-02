WEATHER: Sweaty with zero chance of rain

IT'S been a hot introduction to February for Ipswich residents and that's expected to continue today when temperatures hit 37 degrees.
Last night was a taste of the day ahead - at midnight in Ipswich it was 25 degrees.
But if you thought 37 degrees sounded sweaty, spare a thought for Gatton residents facing a top of 39 degrees today.
The average temperature for February in Ipswich is 30.4 degrees and the Bureau of Meteorology has warned February could feature a heatwave of its own with a 60% chance of temperatures exceeding the monthly average.
While today is expected to be a hot one, with a high fire danger, it's not record breaking.
In February, 1952 Ipswich sweltered through a 42.6 degree day, described by newspapers at the time as part of a longer 'heatwave'.
Today's 37 degree day won't be followed by the extreme heatwave conditions, but forecasters are predicting temperatures to stay around the mid-30s for the rest of the week coming back up to 36 degrees on Tuesday.
And there's almost no chance of a shower to cool things off until Wednesday.
From today until Sunday the UV index rating for Ipswich has been labelled 'extreme'.
>>Ipswich in for hotter, drier three months
Last year was the hottest year on record which may come as no surprise to Ipswich residents who suffered through a heatwave featuring a 38 degree day while welcoming in the New Year on December 31.
Today's forecast
- Ipswich: 37 degrees
- Brisbane: 34 degrees
- Gold Coast: 32 degrees
- Sunshine Coast: 33 degrees
- Gatton: 39 degrees
Remember;
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay out of the sun
- Don't touch bats found on the ground; they pose an infection risk
Numbers you might need;
- Bat Rescue SEQ 3062 6730 or 0488 228 134
- 1300 HEALTH (for medical advice)