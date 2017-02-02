WEATHER: Sweaty with zero chance of rain

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60% chance temperatures will be hotter than the February averages.

IT'S been a hot introduction to February for Ipswich residents and that's expected to continue today when temperatures hit 37 degrees.

Last night was a taste of the day ahead - at midnight in Ipswich it was 25 degrees.

But if you thought 37 degrees sounded sweaty, spare a thought for Gatton residents facing a top of 39 degrees today.

The average temperature for February in Ipswich is 30.4 degrees and the Bureau of Meteorology has warned February could feature a heatwave of its own with a 60% chance of temperatures exceeding the monthly average.

While today is expected to be a hot one, with a high fire danger, it's not record breaking.

In February, 1952 Ipswich sweltered through a 42.6 degree day, described by newspapers at the time as part of a longer 'heatwave'.

Today's 37 degree day won't be followed by the extreme heatwave conditions, but forecasters are predicting temperatures to stay around the mid-30s for the rest of the week coming back up to 36 degrees on Tuesday.

And there's almost no chance of a shower to cool things off until Wednesday.

From today until Sunday the UV index rating for Ipswich has been labelled 'extreme'.

Last year was the hottest year on record which may come as no surprise to Ipswich residents who suffered through a heatwave featuring a 38 degree day while welcoming in the New Year on December 31.

Today's forecast

Ipswich: 37 degrees

Brisbane: 34 degrees

Gold Coast: 32 degrees

Sunshine Coast: 33 degrees

Gatton: 39 degrees

Remember;

Drink plenty of water

Stay out of the sun

Don't touch bats found on the ground; they pose an infection risk

Numbers you might need;