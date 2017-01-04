WEATHER: Ipswich in for a hotter, drier three months

OUTLOOK: Ipswich in for a hotter and drier than average summer.

IPSWICH is facing a hotter than average summer coupled with less rain than usual making the latest downpour even more essential for topping up the water tanks and dams.

Summer is known as the wet season and usually Ipswich is drenched in about 270mm between January and March with temperatures sitting around 30 degrees.

Major flooding over the past few years has brought significant damage to Ipswich, but if the latest modelling is on track, anxious residents can breathe a little easier this summer.

This season is expected to be drier and hotter; there's a 60-65% chance the city will see less rain, although at least 150mm is expected across the next three months.

The drop in rain is predicted to be coupled with a rise in temperatures; there's a 70-75% chance maximum temperatures will exceed the 30.4-degree average.

Bureau climatologist Jeff Fabburg said the drier outlook was down to the easing of La Nina conditions, with the potential development of cyclones the only factor likely to change the predictions.

He said each summer flooding is expected across Queensland somewhere, however, this year that flooding wouldn't be as widespread.

The next round of modelling is due in late January, before Australia Day, and while Mr Fabburg isn't expecting that data to dramatically impact the current outlook, he warned one cyclone could change the scenario.

The monsoon trough has kicked off in the northern parts of the state bringing flooding rain to northern towns and creating conditions that can see cyclones develop.

Cyclones bring increased rainfall, even in southern parts of the state if they move down the coast, he said.

"This year we're expecting four tropical cyclones to develop in the Coral Sea, (the season average), with one crossing the coast," Mr Fabburg said.

"That could impact on the predicted rainfall, but we are expecting the next outlook to show we're heading for neutral conditions."

Earlier this week more than 70mm fell across some parts of the region including drought stricken rural farming properties in desperate need of rain.

Afternoon showers are likely to continue until Saturday before clearing on Sunday heading into next week.