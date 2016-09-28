Weapons training at Amberley gun ranges

THE crackle and pop of automatic weapons is likely to be heard in the area around Hansen's Farm this weekend, Defence Department officials have warned.

As part of ongoing training, Amberley personnel will be firing blank ammunition at Hansen's Farm, as well as the APOD training area, a Defence spokesman advised yesterday.

"The firing exercise is running all week, so residents may have already heard automatic weapons in use at the ranges,” the spokesman said.

"It will also continue into the weekend, so we want to let anyone living close by the base they will hear automatic weapons coming from the range area, and we do not want them to be concerned.”

Personnel will be using predominantly Steyr rifles, however the spokesman stressed no live ammunition was being fired during the training period.

"It will be blank ammunition only.”

RAAF personnel are regularly required to undertake training shoots, to maintain their qualifications on weapons, in case of overseas deployments, the spokesman said.

The affected areas are at Hansen's Farm, off the Amberley-Haigslea Road, and the APOD training area in Old Toowoomba Road, both adjoining RAAF Amberley.

The training at Hansen's Farm will occur on Saturday, between 7.30am and 10pm, and again on Sunday, between 5am and 4pm.

Training at the APOD area will occur from 10pm October 6 to 7.30am on October 7.