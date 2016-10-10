30°
We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

Helen Spelitis
| 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.
BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

IPSWICH food lovers are starting to see to past the daunting price tags on premium products.

Ten years ago it would have been near impossible to find boutique products stocked by Dinmore food distributor Total Gourmet anywhere in the city.

That's part of the reason the company has featured in the Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show for the past six years, and again this year.

Brisbane was the only place the business could market its products to stockists.

But times are changing and Total Gourmet manager Tanya Hargreaves says there's a definite shift in the city with people less put off by high price tags on boutique, independent food products.

There's only one shop in Ipswich that stocks items from Total Gourmet - Gemutlich on Brisbane St.

They mostly sell the chocolates and gift type products as well as a range of 'sauces' including the highly popular Liquid Smoke - a condiment that adds a smoky flavour to dishes.

Gemutlich owner Diana Love started selling the food products in her kitchenware store at the beginning of last year and since there's been plenty of feedback from customers who no longer have to drive to Brisbane for the specialist items.

For Tanya Hargreaves that's a sign Ipswich is ready to embrace a higher end culinary experience.

She's hoping to see the types of products she'll be putting out for tasting at the Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show later this month on more shelves in Ipswich.

"People are put off by high price tags such as $20 for a bag of cereal,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"Once people taste the products, they're converted and that price tag isn't as much of a hurdle.

"We've watched sales grow and that shows more people (are) interested and aware of good food.

"It's getting those sorts of retail outlets here in Ipswich that makes a difference and will help grow that end of the market.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  food and drink, gemutlich, total gourmet, whatson

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

