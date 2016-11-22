We need to do more to stop this vandalism: shopowner

VANDALISM: A hole in the wall at Ipswich Massage and Herbal Spa.

ANOTHER Saturday night and another expensive repair bill for an Ipswich CBD business after vandalism by louts.

The mayhem out the front of the Hotel Metropole in the early hours of Sunday morning, which saw four police injured while arresting drunk individuals has left Ipswich Massage and Herbal Spa owner Sonja Glinster asking for more to be done.

Ms Glinster, who operates across the road from the hotel, added that she did not think it was appropriate for the venue to be given extended hour licenses in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Not when they can't control it now,” she said.

Ms Glinster emailed the QT to tell us exactly what she found on Sunday morning when she arrived at work and examined the business premises that she owns.

"I have come to work to find a massive hole in my exterior wall, Waghorn St littered with bottles, rum cans and cigarette packs,” she wrote.

"There is a slab of rum cans just near the council-owned Fire Station 101, then bottles are spread across the road to the CWA building and down to Bob Jane where I found a six pack of beer bottles partially full.

"Back across to my side of the road there are numerous bottles and a wallet of a young man... on the ground.

"Two weeks ago I made a similar complaint about the public drinking and unruly behaviour in the safe night top of town area. Obviously, not enough has been done to address the situation. Maybe now that our police officers are also being injured something more will be done.”

Sonja Glinster insists more must be done about unruly behaviour in the CBD. Inga Williams

Ms Glinster said the vandalism and cleaning bills after the mess were proving costly.

"Every time it is $400 or $500 and just under the excess,” she said.

"It is normally every weekend I have to clean up the bottles and garbage but it has escalated.

"I have a photo log of all of it. We obviously have a problem and I have suggested to police that there are people drinking alcohol illegally in the street.

"They have said it is legal to carry alcohol in the street, but then you see all these half empty bottles.”

Inspector Keith McDonald said that the behaviour of intoxicated individuals was unacceptable.

"This morning we are focussing on pro-active enforcement that we can do down there to reduce the incidents of this occurring in the future,” he said.

"We will come up with a number of strategies to make it safer for people in the CBD. But to put extra resources down there means we have to pull them out of other areas.”

Insp McDonald confirmed the Hotel Metropole "had applied for extended licenses right up until the Christmas period”.

"We are not the anti-social police,” he said.

"People can have a few drinks but they shouldn't over indulge to the point where they are likely to be involved in incidents such as what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.”